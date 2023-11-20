IT Assistant

Responsibilities
- Configure, troubleshoot, isolate and resolve all store related IT issues including desktop hardware and software, printers, scanners and other hardware essentials for restaurants
- Perform troubleshooting to diagnose and resolve problems at store level ( Repair and replace parts)
- Develop and maintain local networks in ways that optimizes store performance
- Ensure security and privacy of networks and computer systems
- Communicate directly with area managers and restaurant via phone , e-mail and remote diagnostics to identify and resolve IT related queries
- Work independently to troubleshoot all support requests and follow escalation policies
- Responsible for ensuring all company stipulated software and tools are correctly installed and maintained with the correct versions applied
- Responsible for setting up workstations with computers and computer hardware build ups
- Responsible for ensuring restaurant workstations are function properly and are well maintained.
- Responsible for all IT related matters including the Installing and configuring workstations for new and renovated restaurants.
- Provide appropriate information and support in connection with IT issues, such as equipment failure or breakdowns to support center
- Troubleshoot and resolve all IT related store issues including desktop hardware and software, printers, scanners and other hardware essentials for stores
- Offering off- site IT support as a first line of call for restaurant either through telephonic assistance and/or traveling to restaurants to assist with the resolution of store queries( hardware, software and micros)
- Maintain IT systems( Windows 7/10 as well as Microsoft Office applications) in restaurant in order to maximize store operations
- Do networking in restaurants if / when required
- Organize and schedule upgrades and maintenance without having an adverse effect on restaurant operations
- Prepare and conduct in store training sessions (general hardware/software training) where requested by Operations
- Participate in testing , documentation and implementation of assigned projects when necessary
- Available for IT standby ( during weekends and public holidays)
- Troubleshoot all Point of Sales related queries including food and paper and pro-actively address any challenges with operations
- Conduct Point of Sales training at store level and during above store training session ( if required)
- Proactively work with operations in solutions on IT systems at store level – this includes reporting , checklists as well as feedback reports from Area manager meetings
- Liaising with Human Resources and Training in order to effectively support at restaurant level
- Ensuring that SCT slips for hardware to restaurants reach Head Office timeously
Requirements
- Knowledge of IP Networking and Protocols e.g. HTTP , FTP, DNS, WINS
- Understanding of network services e.g. email , internet, firewall , proxy
- Above average knowledge of applications ( Office 2010/2013, Internet Explores)
- Detailed knowledge of computer hardware ( Desktops, laptops and components)
- 2 years IT working experience
- Knowledge of Windows server 2003/2008
- Knowledge of Windows 7/10
- Own car – travel extensively
- Only SA Citizens will be considered
Desired Skills:
- Desktop Computers
- Printers
- Microsoft Office 2013
- Help Desk Support
- Remote Desktop
- Hardware troubleshooting
- PC Support
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Fast Food Franchise
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- 13th Cheque