IT Assistant – Gauteng Hatfield

Nov 20, 2023

Responsibilities

  • Configure, troubleshoot, isolate and resolve all store related IT issues including desktop hardware and software, printers, scanners and other hardware essentials for restaurants
  • Perform troubleshooting to diagnose and resolve problems at store level ( Repair and replace parts)
  • Develop and maintain local networks in ways that optimizes store performance
  • Ensure security and privacy of networks and computer systems
  • Communicate directly with area managers and restaurant via phone , e-mail and remote diagnostics to identify and resolve IT related queries
  • Work independently to troubleshoot all support requests and follow escalation policies
  • Responsible for ensuring all company stipulated software and tools are correctly installed and maintained with the correct versions applied
  • Responsible for setting up workstations with computers and computer hardware build ups
  • Responsible for ensuring restaurant workstations are function properly and are well maintained.
  • Responsible for all IT related matters including the Installing and configuring workstations for new and renovated restaurants.
  • Provide appropriate information and support in connection with IT issues, such as equipment failure or breakdowns to support center
  • Troubleshoot and resolve all IT related store issues including desktop hardware and software, printers, scanners and other hardware essentials for stores
  • Offering off- site IT support as a first line of call for restaurant either through telephonic assistance and/or traveling to restaurants to assist with the resolution of store queries( hardware, software and micros)
  • Maintain IT systems( Windows 7/10 as well as Microsoft Office applications) in restaurant in order to maximize store operations
  • Do networking in restaurants if / when required
  • Organize and schedule upgrades and maintenance without having an adverse effect on restaurant operations
  • Prepare and conduct in store training sessions (general hardware/software training) where requested by Operations
  • Participate in testing , documentation and implementation of assigned projects when necessary
  • Available for IT standby ( during weekends and public holidays)
  • Troubleshoot all Point of Sales related queries including food and paper and pro-actively address any challenges with operations
  • Conduct Point of Sales training at store level and during above store training session ( if required)
  • Proactively work with operations in solutions on IT systems at store level – this includes reporting , checklists as well as feedback reports from Area manager meetings
  • Liaising with Human Resources and Training in order to effectively support at restaurant level
  • Ensuring that SCT slips for hardware to restaurants reach Head Office timeously

Requirements

  • Knowledge of IP Networking and Protocols e.g. HTTP , FTP, DNS, WINS
  • Understanding of network services e.g. email , internet, firewall , proxy
  • Above average knowledge of applications ( Office 2010/2013, Internet Explores)
  • Detailed knowledge of computer hardware ( Desktops, laptops and components)
  • 2 years IT working experience
  • Knowledge of Windows server 2003/2008
  • Knowledge of Windows 7/10
  • Own car – travel extensively
  • Only SA Citizens will be considered

Desired Skills:

  • Desktop Computers
  • Printers
  • Microsoft Office 2013
  • Help Desk Support
  • Remote Desktop
  • Hardware troubleshooting
  • PC Support

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Fast Food Franchise

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension Fund
  • 13th Cheque

