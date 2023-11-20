Junior Postilion Developer (TB)

Nov 20, 2023

  • Development in a Postilion environment (Realtime Software Development Kit – SDK), including network source and sync interfaces to integrate with Realtime.

  • Sync interfaces and node integration drivers.

  • Access the Realtime database using the SDK.

  • Must have strong debugging and troubleshooting skills.

Minimum Requirements:

Requirements:

  • Matric (compulsory) plus B. Tech (Information systems/ Computer Systems) or B.Sc. (Computer Science) or B.Eng. (Electronic / Electronic / Computer) or 3 year National IT Diploma from a reputable institution.

  • 1 year’s minimum Postilion software development work experience is required.

Technical skills & experience required:

  • Experience with any database engine like (MySQL, MS SQL, Oracle).

  • Experience with any development language like (C / C++ / C# / F# / Java / Delphi / T-SQL/ Python, Perl).

  • Familiarity with any of the following is an advantage: cryptography, ISO8583 protocol, computer networks, Postilion, HSM, Virtual Machines.

  • Good understanding of Postilion systems and the payments environment.

  • Postilion Realtime and Office SDK experience.

  • Asset test Tool.

  • EMV/RTC processing experience.

  • Crypto hardware module experience.

  • Visa/Mastercard MIP/VAP test experience.

  • Understanding of EFT protocols and message standards such as ISO 8583.

Desired Skills:

  • Postilion
  • Postilion Developer
  • Postilion Software Developer

