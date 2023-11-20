Junior Postilion Developer (TB)

- Development in a Postilion environment (Realtime Software Development Kit – SDK), including network source and sync interfaces to integrate with Realtime.
- Sync interfaces and node integration drivers.
- Access the Realtime database using the SDK.
- Must have strong debugging and troubleshooting skills.
Minimum Requirements:
Requirements:
- Matric (compulsory) plus B. Tech (Information systems/ Computer Systems) or B.Sc. (Computer Science) or B.Eng. (Electronic / Electronic / Computer) or 3 year National IT Diploma from a reputable institution.
- 1 year’s minimum Postilion software development work experience is required.
Technical skills & experience required:
- Experience with any database engine like (MySQL, MS SQL, Oracle).
- Experience with any development language like (C / C++ / C# / F# / Java / Delphi / T-SQL/ Python, Perl).
- Familiarity with any of the following is an advantage: cryptography, ISO8583 protocol, computer networks, Postilion, HSM, Virtual Machines.
- Good understanding of Postilion systems and the payments environment.
- Postilion Realtime and Office SDK experience.
- Asset test Tool.
- EMV/RTC processing experience.
- Crypto hardware module experience.
- Visa/Mastercard MIP/VAP test experience.
- Understanding of EFT protocols and message standards such as ISO 8583.
Desired Skills:
