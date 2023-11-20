Junior Software Developer – Gauteng Bryanston

Junior Software Developer – Use your brilliant talents to work in a one of a kind insurance tech company!

Hybrid working opportunity

?? No Prior Experience Required! ??

We are looking for an enthusiastic Junior Software Developer to join our experienced Software Development team. You will assist with all functions of software design and development and primary focus will be to learn the codebase, gain domain knowledge, respond to requests from Senior Team members and provide support to the users.

To ensure success as a Junior Software Developer you should have a good working knowledge of basic programming languages, the ability to learn new technologies quickly and the ability to work in a team environment. Ultimately a top-class Junior Software Developer provides valuable support to their team while continually improving their coding and development skills.

The Position: We’re looking for a tech-savvy professional curios about new technologies and aspiring to deliver technology that is essential to any business with an insurance function. The pay range on offer is R25 000.00 to R27 500.00 Package Per Month, based on skills, tech stack and qualifications.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV and Academic Transcript to [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Software Development experience will be contacted.

Assessment: Coding Challenge to be completed

Requirements:

Completed Matric – essential

Completed Degree (BSc Computer Science or BCom Informatics) – essential

Completed Honours Degree – highly beneficial

Aspirations to become a tech-savvy Software Developer – essential

Basic programming experience (university level)

Knowledge of databases and operating systems

Ability to learn new software and technologies quickly

Ability to apply logic, solve problems and work effectively in a team environment

Tech Stack:

C# – Data Structures & Algorithms

SQL

LINQ

HTML & CSS

Javascript / Typescript

Angular / Blazor

Net Web API

C#

Net MVC

Javascript

Entity Framework

SSAS / SSIS / SSRS

Relational Database Design

SQL and TSQL Scripting

MS Net Framework

Responsibilities:

Assisting with all aspects of software design and coding

Learning the codebase and improving your coding skills

Gaining knowledge and understanding of the full development life cycle

Writing and maintaining code

Working on minor bug fixes

Monitoring the technical performance of systems

Responding to online requests

Gathering information from clients about program functionality

Writing reports

Conducting development testsNote:

Technical Assessment to be completed

Applicants must be South African with a valid South African ID

Why you should apply:

Hybrid working model

Flexible hours

No dress code… more time in Pj’s

Criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

