Junior Tester/Test Analyst (Postilion) TB

- Certify, analyze and test application specific Postilion environments.
- Troubleshooting and resolution of test environment support calls.
- Acquirer and client testing/certification.
- Provides both internal and external customer support and service.
- Run: Test analysis, diagnosis and resolution.
- Collaboration: Work with multiple teams and customers to identify, troubleshoot and resolve EFT issues.
- Reporting: Ensure issue visibility to customers and vendors.
- Acquirer test scheduling and management.
- Customer test scheduling and management.
- Complete and maintain documents for certifications.
- Create and maintain test plans.
- Installing software on Postilion Real-time and Postilion Office.
Minimum Requirements:
- Senior Certificate/Matric required (compulsory).
- Relevant IT Degree/3 year National IT Diploma from a reputable institution.
- Relevant testing certification required.
- Postilion Real-time and Postilion Office configurations experience.
- 1-2 years testing and certification experience.
- Working experience of functional, system, integration and regression testing specific in Postilion environment.
- eSocket experience.
- eSocket Trace analysis.
- Troubleshooting experience.
- EFT Test experience.
Desired Skills:
- Tester
- Postilion
- Test Analyst