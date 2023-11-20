Junior Tester/Test Analyst (Postilion) TB

Nov 20, 2023

  • Certify, analyze and test application specific Postilion environments.

  • Troubleshooting and resolution of test environment support calls.

  • Acquirer and client testing/certification.

  • Provides both internal and external customer support and service.

  • Run: Test analysis, diagnosis and resolution.

  • Collaboration: Work with multiple teams and customers to identify, troubleshoot and resolve EFT issues.

  • Reporting: Ensure issue visibility to customers and vendors.

  • Acquirer test scheduling and management.

  • Customer test scheduling and management.

  • Complete and maintain documents for certifications.

  • Create and maintain test plans.

  • Installing software on Postilion Real-time and Postilion Office.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Senior Certificate/Matric required (compulsory).

  • Relevant IT Degree/3 year National IT Diploma from a reputable institution.

  • Relevant testing certification required.

  • Postilion Real-time and Postilion Office configurations experience.

  • 1-2 years testing and certification experience.

  • Working experience of functional, system, integration and regression testing specific in Postilion environment.

  • eSocket experience.

  • eSocket Trace analysis.

  • Troubleshooting experience.

  • EFT Test experience.

Desired Skills:

  • Tester
  • Postilion
  • Test Analyst

