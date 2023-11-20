Low Latency Java Engineer (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

AN exciting UK-based FinTech company seeks the coding talents of an ambitious Low Latency Java Engineer to work on its payment industry first where you will be part of a team building a full trade/payment lifecycle platform, targeting tier1 banks, MSBs and NGOs. The ideal candidate will have 5+ years Java experience including exceptional Core Java skills, experience with Kafka, Chronicle Queues or Aeron for event-driven systems, proficiency in Low Latency patterns and Event-driven Architecture and a background in fault-tolerant, high availability, distributed computing. You must also have the ability to fine-tune applications on bare metal Linux servers and skilled in REST APIs for Web UIs, Linux, Chronicle Queues/Services, MongoDB, Docker, Prometheus, Grafana, TeamCity, React/Redux UIs and DevSecOps. If you’re passionate about Java and shaping the future of the cross-border payment industry, APPLY NOW!

REQUIREMENTS:

Java expert with 5+ years of experience with exceptional Core Java skills.

Proficient in Low Latency patterns and Event-driven Architecture.

Strong concurrency and multithreaded programming knowledge.

Expertise in application performance profiling and optimization.

Experience with Kafka, Chronicle Queues or Aeron for event-driven systems.

Background in fault-tolerant, high availability, distributed computing.

Proficient in micro-services and containers (Containers, Docker).

Ability to fine-tune applications on bare metal Linux servers.

Design and implementation of secure REST APIs for Web UIs.

Agile and continuous delivery experience with remote teams.

Shift left practices and Automated Testing.

Familiarity with DevSecOps and security best practices.

Knowledge of Chronicle Queues/Services, MongoDB, Docker, Prometheus, Grafana, TeamCity, React/Redux UIs.

Nice to haves –

Full-stack Engineering experience in a web environment.

Previous work on broker trader platforms, single/multi-dealer platforms, or Fiat/Crypto exchanges.

Proficiency in institutional encodings (FIX, SBE) and workflows (RFQ, RFS, Market Data Snapshots, etc.).

Familiarity with STP, OMS, EMS, Market Connectivity, Messaging, eFX Risk, eFX Pricing.

ATTRIBUTES:

Collaborative team player and startup enthusiast.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Low

Latency

Java

Learn more/Apply for this position