Microsoft Database Administrator at Tipp Focus Resourcing – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

We are seeking a skilled and detail-oriented Microsoft Database Administrator (DBA) to join our IT team. The successful candidate will be responsible for the design, implementation, maintenance, and performance tuning of Microsoft SQL Server databases. This role involves collaborating with development teams, ensuring data integrity, and providing support for database-related issues.

Education Required:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

Experience Required:

Minimum of [5] years of experience as a Microsoft SQL Server Database Administrator.

Technical Skills:

Proficient in Microsoft SQL Server administration and T-SQL scripting.

Experience with performance monitoring and tuning tools.

Certifications:

Microsoft Certified: Azure Database Administrator Associate or equivalent certifications are a plus.

Database Installation and Configuration:

Install, configure, and maintain Microsoft SQL Server instances and related components.

Ensure proper configuration settings for optimal database performance and security.

Database Design and Implementation:

Collaborate with application developers to design and implement database structures that meet application requirements.

Optimize database design for performance, scalability, and maintainability.

Performance Monitoring and Tuning:

Monitor database performance and proactively identify and resolve performance bottlenecks.

Implement performance tuning strategies to optimize query performance and resource utilization.

Backup and Recovery:

Develop and implement database backup and recovery strategies.

Perform regular database backups and conduct recovery operations in case of data loss or system failures.

Security Management:

Implement and manage database security policies and procedures.

Ensure compliance with data privacy regulations and best practices.

Patch Management and Upgrades:

Apply patches and updates to keep database systems current and secure.

Plan and execute database version upgrades as necessary.

High Availability and Disaster Recovery:

Configure and maintain high availability solutions, such as database mirroring, clustering, and Always On Availability Groups.

Develop and test disaster recovery plans for database systems.

User Access and Permissions:

Manage user access to databases and define roles and permissions.

Conduct regular audits to ensure adherence to security policies.

Troubleshooting and Issue Resolution:

Investigate and resolve database-related issues, including performance problems and data inconsistencies.

Collaborate with other IT teams to address system-wide issues.

Documentation:

Create and maintain comprehensive documentation for database configurations, procedures, and troubleshooting guides.

Keep documentation up to date with changes and improvements.

Communication:

Strong communication skills, both verbal and written.

Ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.

Problem Solving:

Analytical mindset with the ability to diagnose and resolve complex database issues.

Additional Requirements:

Ability to participate in on-call rotation for off-hours support.

Stay informed about industry trends and emerging database technologies.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft SQL

SQL Server

T-SQL scripting

performance monitoring

Azure

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

