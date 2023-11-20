.Net Developer

Responsible for developing / refactoring code using Visual Studio to support the companies Web and Desktop applications. The role involves interacting with external API’s and internal databases, using entity framework. Software is delivered using the agile methodology which enforces the businesses coding standards. The role includes providing guidance to Junior Developers.

Attend to the back log.

Attend daily stand up – provide feedback.

Collaborate with Delivery Team – Development / Testing / BA.

Aid Junior Developers.

Participating in code review exercises.

Follow Software Development practices.

Participate in Agile Methodology Ceremonies (Kick off, Retrospective, planning etc.).

Demo complete work to testers and assist with deployments to environments.

Take accountability of work and ensure it is delivered to production.

Key Service area:

Write functional code and spot defects.

Configure existing systems and provide user support.

Provide service delivery in a timely and efficient manner.

Support Team members.

Ensure that there is continuous support provided.

Minimum Requirements:

Essential Skills Requirements:

BSc or Relevant Degree in (Computer Science and / or Engineering).

5+ years’ experience with these technologies:

.Net 4/5/6.

MVC / Core / Razor.

Entity Framework + SQL/Oracle experience.

Understanding / Exposure to Design Patterns.

Understanding / Exposure of Object Orientation techniques including Solid Principles.

Understanding / Exposure to Unit Testing.

Knowledge & Experience:

Knowledge and Experience using:

Web API, MVC, Entity Framework, IIS Server deployment.

Visual Studio.

Net Core/ Framework.

Git.

Azure DevOps / Pipelines.

Knowledge and understanding of Agile methodologies.

Skills & Abilities:

Commitment to learning .

Planning and organising.

Analytical reasoning.

Creative Communication (oral and written).

Customer Service.

Adaptable.

Independent.

Thrive under pressure.

Team player.

Punctual.

Desired Skills:

Web API

Visual Studio

Knowledge and understanding of Agile methodologies

