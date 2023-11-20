Principal Java Engineer (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN a team passionate about crafting complex technical solutions and knowledge sharing and immerse yourself in a high-standard Engineering culture as your coding expertise is sought to fill the role of a Principal Java Engineer for a dynamic UK-based FinTech company. Your core role will be working on an exciting new product where you will be part of a team building a full trade lifecycle platform. The successful incumbent will possess exceptional Core Java skills, have Banking/Finance industry experience, solid knowledge of Concurrency and Multithreaded Programming and experience developing Low Latency pricing and trading systems in a Linux environment. You will also require eFX development experience in a low latency, zero GC environment, networking (TCP/UDP/FIX/DNS/WebSocket, multicast) and mindset for solid security & proficiency with tech tools including Java, Python, JavaScript, Netty, Chronicle, Aeron, Kafka, full AWS Suite, Ansible, HashiCorp tools, InfluxDB, Prometheus, Grafana, Jenkins, Rocky, some React/Redux UIs.

REQUIREMENTS:

Excellent Core Java skills.

Experienced within the Banking/Finance industry.

Good knowledge of Concurrency and Multithreaded Programming.

Experience of developing Low Latency pricing and trading systems in a Linux environment.

Application performance profiling and optimisation.

eFX development experience in a low latency, zero GC environment.

Development experience in STP / OMS / EMS / Market Connectivity / Messaging / eFX Risk / Pricing.

Knowledge of institutional encodings (FIX, SBE).

Fault tolerant, high availability, distributed computing.

Knowledge of low latency messaging (e.g., Chronicle, Aeron, 29West).

Docker / Kubernetes / Public Cloud including AWS.

Experience in infrastructure management with strong focus on AWS, networking (TCP/UDP/FIX/DNS/WebSocket, multicast) and mindset for solid security.

Long-term Linux user with intimate knowledge of running servers and performance tuning.

Experience with building event-driven systems using Netty, Chronicle, Aeron and SBE.

Technology stack includes Java, Python, JavaScript, Netty, Chronicle, Aeron, Kafka, full AWS Suite, Ansible, HashiCorp tools, InfluxDB, Prometheus, Grafana, Jenkins, Rocky Linux, some React/Redux UIs.

Experience of automated End-to-end Testing.

Experience of Injection/Inversion of control and Event driven Architecture patterns.

Experience working in an Agile environment (Scrum, Kanban) & Continuous Delivery.

ATTRIBUTES:

A lover of Java and a problem solver.

A great team player.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

