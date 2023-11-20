Senior C# Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Hilton

Calling all KZN-based Developers!!!
Are you looking to shake things up and take your career to the next step? This may be the role for you!
Our client is looking for individuals with a problem-solving mindset and willingness to go the extra mile while being a collaborative team player as the developer will be involved in all areas of software development from design to development and testing.
Requirements:
- Minimum 3 Years Experience
- BSC IT, Computer Science or similar
- MVC. NET Framework
- Entity Framework
- Razor
- Windows OS
- .Net Core
- Blazor
- HTML
- JavaScript
- CSS
- Jquery
- Bootstrap
- C
- Microsoft SQL Server
- Visual Studio
- Strong relational database design knowledge
- Knowledge of unit testing and writing code that is testable
- Experience in database performance tuning Query Optimization, using Performance Monitor, SQL Profiler and other related monitoring and troubleshooting tools
Advantageous:
- Wasm experience
- MudBlazor
- Source Control Experience (Git & BitBucket)
Desired Skills:
- c#
- entity
- .net
- javascript