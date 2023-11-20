SENIOR DATABASE DEVELOPER
LOCATION Centurion
POSITION TYPE Permanent
CLOSING DATE 1 December 2023
SALARY R950 000 to R1.1 mil CTC Per Annum
JOB PURPOSE
– Design, develop and maintain high-performance scalable and secure databasesolution in order to ensure successful and efficient database solutions meetingthe business requirements.
QUALIFICATIONS
– A relevant ICT degree or equivalent qualification
EXPERIENCE
– Requirements gathering – minimum five (6) year experience
– Project management – minimum five (6) year experience
– Technical writing – minimum five (6) year experience
– Database design and implementation – minimum five (6) year experience
– SQL development – minimum five (6) year experience in developing datasolutions on MSSQL platform
– Reporting and dashboarding – minimum five (6)) year of experience developing reports and dashboard using PowerBI, SRSS and MSSQL
– Data quality assurance – minimum five (6) year experience
– Data management – minimum three (3) year experience
– Data migrations – minimum three (3) year experience
– Data Warehousing – minimum three (3) year experience
– Data modelling – minimum three (3) year experience
– Data Governance – minimum two (2) year experience
– Requirements gathering – minimum two (2) years experience in gathering andtranslating requirements into technical designs and solutions
– Mentoring – experience in providing mentoring to junior resources
– Working experience in developing cloud database solutions with databases andplatforms in Azure cloud environments is an [URL Removed] DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES
– Requirements gathering – through engagement with business i.e., collect,document, and review business requirements.
– Database design and implementation – design, implement manage complexdatabases and data structures that meet business requirements, takingscalability, reliability and performance into consideration.
Desired Skills:
- ata management – minimum three (3) year experience – Data migrations – minimum three (3) year experience – Data Warehousing – minimum three (3) year experience – Data modelling – minimum three (3) year experience
- SSDT
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree