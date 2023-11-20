Senior Database Developer – Gauteng Centurion

SENIOR DATABASE DEVELOPER

LOCATION Centurion

POSITION TYPE Permanent

CLOSING DATE 1 December 2023

SALARY R950 000 to R1.1 mil CTC Per Annum

JOB PURPOSE

– Design, develop and maintain high-performance scalable and secure databasesolution in order to ensure successful and efficient database solutions meetingthe business requirements.

QUALIFICATIONS

– A relevant ICT degree or equivalent qualification

EXPERIENCE

– Requirements gathering – minimum five (6) year experience

– Project management – minimum five (6) year experience

– Technical writing – minimum five (6) year experience

– Database design and implementation – minimum five (6) year experience

– SQL development – minimum five (6) year experience in developing datasolutions on MSSQL platform

– Reporting and dashboarding – minimum five (6)) year of experience developing reports and dashboard using PowerBI, SRSS and MSSQL

– Data quality assurance – minimum five (6) year experience

– Data management – minimum three (3) year experience

– Data migrations – minimum three (3) year experience

– Data Warehousing – minimum three (3) year experience

– Data modelling – minimum three (3) year experience

– Data Governance – minimum two (2) year experience

– Requirements gathering – minimum two (2) years experience in gathering andtranslating requirements into technical designs and solutions

– Mentoring – experience in providing mentoring to junior resources

– Working experience in developing cloud database solutions with databases andplatforms in Azure cloud environments is an [URL Removed] DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES

– Requirements gathering – through engagement with business i.e., collect,document, and review business requirements.

– Database design and implementation – design, implement manage complexdatabases and data structures that meet business requirements, takingscalability, reliability and performance into consideration.

Desired Skills:

SSDT

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

