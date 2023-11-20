Senior Java Engineer (Remote) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

PLAY a key role in the growth and development of an exciting UK-based FinTech startup seeking your coding expertise as a Senior Java Engineer to join its team and help build innovative financial products. Working on its payment industry first, you will craft complex technical solutions building a full trade/payment lifecycle platform, targeting tier1 banks, MSBs and NGOs. Applicants will need exceptional Core Java skills, a deep understanding of Event-driven Architecture patterns and low-latency messaging, including experience with technologies like Kafka, a proven track record of designing and implementing secure, public-facing APIs utilizing OAuth2 and REST, along with the development of services that support web UIs. Your tech tools should also include Microservices, Docker, Chronicle Queues/Services, MongoDB Atlas, Docker, Prometheus, Grafana, TeamCity, Rocky Linux, and React/Redux UIs.

REQUIREMENTS:

Exceptional Core Java Skills: Your Java skills are top-notch, and you’re ready to leverage them to create cutting-edge solutions.

Event-Driven Architecture: A deep understanding of Event-driven Architecture patterns and low-latency messaging, including experience with technologies like Kafka.

API Expertise: A proven track record of designing and implementing secure, public-facing APIs utilizing OAuth2 and REST, along with the development of services that support web UIs. The desire to learn FIX/SBE and other trading related encodings and protocols.

Microservices and Docker: Experience with microservices architecture and know your way around Docker containers.

Concurrency and Multithreading: Proficient in concurrency and multithreaded programming, ensuring the efficient execution of your code.

Performance Optimisation: Can optimise application performance, ensuring that our systems run smoothly and efficiently.

Distributed Computing: You’ve worked on building fault-tolerant, high-availability, distributed computing systems.

Injection/Inversion of Control: Familiar with dependency injection and inversion of control principles.

Automated Testing: Experience with Automated Testing to maintain the reliability of systems.

Agile and Continuous Delivery: You’ve thrived in Agile environments (Scrum, Kanban) and are comfortable with continuous delivery practices, even when collaborating with remote team members.

Infrastructure Management: Possess some experience in infrastructure management, with a focus on performance, networking, and security.

Tech Stack Familiarity: Acquainted with our technology stack, which includes Java, Chronicle Queues/Services, MongoDB Atlas, Docker, Prometheus, Grafana, TeamCity, Rocky Linux, and React/Redux UIs.

Nice to haves –

Domain experience in banking/finance and, in particular, FX and cross-border payments

Experience with trading systems and, in particular, Low-Latency Programming.

Experience with core payment systems and, in particular, SWIFT MT/MX and ISO20022.

Development experience working on broker trader platforms, single or multi-deal platforms or FX/Crypto exchanges.

Some team/project leadership experience.

Full Stack development experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Java Enthusiast and Problem Solver: Java is your language of choice, and you enjoy tackling complex problems with creativity and innovation.

Team Player and Self-Starter: You thrive in a collaborative environment, but you’re also self-motivated and can take ownership of your work.

Startup Enthusiast: You aspire to work in a startup environment, where you can be part of a product’s journey from inception to launch and beyond.

