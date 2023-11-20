Senior .Net Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you a seasoned .NET Developer looking for your next challenge? We’re looking for a talented and motivated Senior .NET Developer to join our growing team. As the Senior .NET Developer, you’ll play a critical role in designing and developing high-quality software solutions that meet our clients’ needs.

What you’ll do:

Develop utilising various technologies e.g., C#, Angular, SQL, etc.

Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards.

Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.

Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issues and timelines.

Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.

Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).

Research, development and apply new technologies.

Building of custom web services as well as their consumption.

Maintenance of existing systems.

Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.

Peer Code Review.

Deployments for Production and UAT

Your expertise:

Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma.

At least 7 years’ experience in developing information systems.

7+ years Software Development experience using: Angular 4 or higher,

C#, .Net Core, MVC WebAPI. LINQ, Entity Framework (or other ORM)

C#, .Net Core, MVC WebAPI. LINQ, Entity Framework (or other ORM) CSS, HTML, JavaScript.

SQL Server or Relational Database experience.

Rabbit MQ or other message broker / service

bus experience

bus experience Git based Source Control

Agile Software development (Scrum) and Test-Driven Development (TDD) experience.

Unit Testing.

Personal attributes:

Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment

Confidence to express ideas as part of a team

Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.

A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure

Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

