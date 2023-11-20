Snr Full Stack Developer/Architecture Lead (Kafka, Node.js/gRPC) (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding expertise of a Snr Full Stack Developer/Architecture Lead with strong Kafka, Node.js & gRPC experience is sought to join the team of an innovative Digital Tech & Marketing company. The successful incumbent must have 4+ years’ experience with Kafka for developing event-driven architectures and managing real-time data processing; Node.js to build scalable backend applications; gRPC experience showing competency in creating efficient, Low-Latency network communications; Kubernetes, for effective deployment and orchestration of applications and writing scalable and optimized code. You will require 3+ years’ experience with RESTful APIs, Microservices, Databases and proficiency using testing frameworks and tools and have 2+ years’ experience with AWS & Azure.

REQUIREMENTS:

4+ Years –

Kafka experience – Advanced knowledge and experience in Kafka, essential for developing event-driven architectures and managing real-time data processing.

Node.js experience – Demonstrating the ability to build scalable backend applications.

gRPC experience – Showing competency in creating efficient, Low-Latency network communications.

Containerization Technologies and Orchestration Tools particularly Kubernetes – Advanced skills in containerization technologies, notably Kubernetes, for effective deployment and orchestration of applications.

Writing Scalable and Optimized Code.

3+ Years –

RESTful APIs, Microservices, and Database systems experience – Solid understanding and experience in designing RESTful APIs, developing microservices architectures, and working with various database systems.

Testing Frameworks and Quality Assurance Tools – Proficiency in using testing frameworks and tools to ensure software quality and reliability.

2+ Years –

Cloud Services experience particularly AWS & Azure – Knowledge and practical experience in cloud platforms, with a particular emphasis on Azure services.

Desirable –

Functional Coding Methodology: Experience with functional programming principles and their practical application in Software Development.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Snr

Full

Stack

Learn more/Apply for this position