Test Analyst Integration

Our client in the Insurance Business is seeking to bring to their team a Test Analyst to ensure the quality of all solutions is functionally and non-functionally tested, to meet the

requirements and achieve overall sustainable quality of the business solution.

RESPONSIBILITIES

End-to-end manual testing for the business solutions.

should be tested in terms of functionality, performance, reliability, stability, compatibility and integration with other legacy- and / or external systems.

Assist with the testing gap analysis between requirements and existing environments accurately.

Ensure that user stories are clearly defined and written correctly with acceptance criteria as part of backlog refinement

Define quality standards upfront in the PI and sprint meeting and ensure they are achieved.

Document the test plan prior to the start of any project or planned operational work items and keep the plans up to date.

Document, maintain and monitor test scenarios, acceptance criteria and test results.

Execute and maintain the manual regression tests.

Demonstrate deliverables to key stakeholders.

Test big data and ensure the outputs are transposed correctly

QUALIFICATIONS

Minimum – Diploma in IT Technology.

Degree in BSC/ IT preferred.

Qualifications preferred: Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB.

Min 3 years investment testing experience required.

Min 5 years’ experience in testing

Exposure to diverse IT projects using a variety of testing tools and techniques.

Strong knowledge in Manual testing tools.

SQL knowledge

Integration testing

Experience in an agile work environment

Desired Skills:

ISTQB

Integration

Automation

Manual

SQL

Big data

Agile

