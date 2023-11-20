Test Analyst Integration

Nov 20, 2023

Our client in the Insurance Business is seeking to bring to their team a Test Analyst to ensure the quality of all solutions is functionally and non-functionally tested, to meet the
requirements and achieve overall sustainable quality of the business solution.
RESPONSIBILITIES

  • End-to-end manual testing for the business solutions.
  • should be tested in terms of functionality, performance, reliability, stability, compatibility and integration with other legacy- and / or external systems.
  • Assist with the testing gap analysis between requirements and existing environments accurately.
  • Ensure that user stories are clearly defined and written correctly with acceptance criteria as part of backlog refinement
  • Define quality standards upfront in the PI and sprint meeting and ensure they are achieved.
  • Document the test plan prior to the start of any project or planned operational work items and keep the plans up to date.
  • Document, maintain and monitor test scenarios, acceptance criteria and test results.
  • Execute and maintain the manual regression tests.
  • Demonstrate deliverables to key stakeholders.
  • Test big data and ensure the outputs are transposed correctly

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Minimum – Diploma in IT Technology.
  • Degree in BSC/ IT preferred.
  • Qualifications preferred: Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB.
  • Min 3 years investment testing experience required.
  • Min 5 years’ experience in testing
  • Exposure to diverse IT projects using a variety of testing tools and techniques.
  • Strong knowledge in Manual testing tools.
  • SQL knowledge
  • Integration testing
  • Experience in an agile work environment

Desired Skills:

  • ISTQB
  • Integration
  • Automation
  • Manual
  • SQL
  • Big data
  • Agile

