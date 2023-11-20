Test Analyst Integration

Our client in the Insurance Business is seeking to bring to their team a Test Analyst to ensure the quality of all solutions is functionally and non-functionally tested, to meet the
requirements and achieve overall sustainable quality of the business solution.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- End-to-end manual testing for the business solutions.
- should be tested in terms of functionality, performance, reliability, stability, compatibility and integration with other legacy- and / or external systems.
- Assist with the testing gap analysis between requirements and existing environments accurately.
- Ensure that user stories are clearly defined and written correctly with acceptance criteria as part of backlog refinement
- Define quality standards upfront in the PI and sprint meeting and ensure they are achieved.
- Document the test plan prior to the start of any project or planned operational work items and keep the plans up to date.
- Document, maintain and monitor test scenarios, acceptance criteria and test results.
- Execute and maintain the manual regression tests.
- Demonstrate deliverables to key stakeholders.
- Test big data and ensure the outputs are transposed correctly
QUALIFICATIONS
- Minimum – Diploma in IT Technology.
- Degree in BSC/ IT preferred.
- Qualifications preferred: Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB.
- Min 3 years investment testing experience required.
- Min 5 years’ experience in testing
- Exposure to diverse IT projects using a variety of testing tools and techniques.
- Strong knowledge in Manual testing tools.
- SQL knowledge
- Integration testing
- Experience in an agile work environment
Desired Skills:
- ISTQB
- Integration
- Automation
- Manual
- SQL
- Big data
- Agile