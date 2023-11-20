Westcon-Comstor to Host Cisco SMB Experience

Westcon-Comstor is hosting a half-day SMB Experience and Appreciation event, bringing Comstor partners and potential Cisco partners together to get insights from global Cisco leaders as they unpack industry developments in Cisco’s Small and Medium Business lineup while offering a future view of what the channel can expect in 2024.

Under the banner “Stronger Together”, the event will be hosted on 22 November at the Garden Venue Hotel in Randburg. Resellers, partners, and SMB solution providers looking to enter the Cisco SMB space are encouraged to register for the event to secure a seat.

“While we will be providing insights into the Cisco SMB universe, its products, and future solutions, we also want to bring our existing and potential Comstor and Cisco partners together to celebrate them,” says Dorio Bowes, Comstor Director, Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa. “The event will include global speakers, an awards ceremony, and a host of prizes for attendees.”

Alongside a host of prizes on the day, attendees can win a Cisco Meraki Z4 teleworker gateway. This enterprise-class firewall, VPN gateway and router, offers wireless connectivity with WiFi6 five gigabit ethernet ports, including a built-in PoE-enabled port for VoIP phones and other PoE powered devices. The Z4 is designed to securely extend the power of Meraki cloud-managed networking to almost any location.

“It has been a long year, and as we have proved over the last month as a nation – we are stronger together – which is the spirit we want to bring to this event. We want our Comstor resellers and potential partners to join us for this event as we celebrate them, build on the relationships we have formed, create new partnerships and identify ways to help South African businesses bolster their business with Cisco into 2024,” adds Bowes.

Register: Visit HERE to register for the event.

Details: 22 November, 12h00 to 17h00, Garden Venue Hotel, 308 Boundary Rd, North Riding AH, Randburg, 2169

For more information, contact Pokela Malete at +27 11 848 9050 or email Pokela.Malete@westcon.com.