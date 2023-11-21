Seeking experienced Senior Android Developer for a hybrid working model in Pretoria.
Develop and maintain our innovative product on the Android platform, ensuring code is generated that is to specification, neat, accurate and scalable. Work will mainly focus on maintaining and upgrading the product, as well as providing guidance from an Android best practice perspective for products in the rest of the company. Work might also include mentoring other Android developers.
REQUIRED:
Diploma and/or degree in IT / Engineering / Programming
5 years+ as an Android Developer
SA Citizens only
SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE – ESSENTIAL:
- Experience in native Android (Kotlin and Java) development specifically.
- Reactive programming
- Strong knowledge of Android development and its supporting systems
- Proficient in Kotlin (Minimum 2 years experience)
- Good development practices utilising modern design patterns using software architectures: MVP, MVVM, Clean Architecture
- A good understanding of storage mechanisms, threading, lifecycles
- Knowledge of common 3rd party frameworks/libraries available and integration experience
- Strong UI development experience and developing for dynamic screen support
- Experience with RESTful API integration
- Well versed in Git
- Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle within an Agile environment
- Atlassian JIRA software experience is beneficial
- Good understanding of Bluetooth on Android is beneficial
- Good understanding of RxAndroid, RxJava and RxKotlin is beneficial
Desired Skills:
- Android
- KOTLIN
- GIT
- RESTful Api
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma