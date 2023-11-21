Applications Developer

To design code and modify complex websites, web based Business and Mobile applications (Apps) and Information and Interactive Portals (staff and clients) in order to support the organisational strategies and goals relative to internal and external communications. To use applicable technologies to integrate systems, digitize business tools and automate business processes in order to consistently deliver business value.

Preferred Minimum Education and Experience

National Diploma in IT

3-5 years extensive working experience in the development and maintenance of websites, apps and web portals.

3-5 years extensive working experience in the development system interfaces, digitization of business tools and automation business processes

3-5 years practical experience of SharePoint environment (includes metadata, sites, surveys etc., SharePoint Governance and Information Architecture

3-5 years experience of business analysis and design

3-5 years sharePoint Server and Database Administration knowledge

Desired Skills:

Visual Studio

C#

SharePoint

HTML

Web Design

CRM

Automation

Database

ASP NET

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

