Business Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

My client involved in the international financial industry (designs systems for 13 international banks) is looking for an Intermediate Business Analyst to join their team

General Purpose of the Position:

As a key player in the team, you will be accountable for defining business solutions, aligning systems, and optimizing current and future business application functionality. Your role will involve analyzing requests and requirements to determine their impact on the business, both as singular entities and as part of an integrated system.

Description of Role:Key Objectives:

Analyze and clarify requests or requirements to agree on effective business solutions with end-users.

Define and document User Stories along with their acceptance criteria.

Create user interface mock-ups and wireframes as part of comprehensive requirements specification documentation.

Develop UML use cases, activity diagrams, and functional specifications based on business requirements.

Guide the development effort by effectively communicating the end user’s vision to the software factory.

Act as a bridge between end-users, business stakeholders, and the development team.

In-Depth Involvement:

Participate in technical design sessions, collaborating with technical resources to provide valuable insights during solution development.

Create and maintain the product backlog, collaborating with end-users to prioritize items effectively.

Participate actively in daily Scrums, Sprint Planning Meetings, and Sprint Reviews and Retrospectives.

Inspect product progress at the end of each Sprint, having complete authority to accept or reject work done.

Demonstrate the system to end-users after each iteration.

Create user manuals and training-related materials.

Assist in creating test cases and actively participate in system acceptance testing and troubleshooting.

Act as a user liaison to resolve system issues and generate reports according to user or management requests.

Define and standardize field-level validation rules in accordance with accepted standards, such as SWIFT.

Ensure the quality assurance of applications.

Conduct and apply research on global financial market trends in the payments, settlement, and securities environment.

Why Join Them?

Opportunity to work in a dynamic and collaborative environment.

Gain experience working on international projects.

Competitive compensation and benefits package.

Career growth and development opportunities.

International travel.

Be part of a team committed to making a significant impact in the industry.

If you are passionate about driving innovation, optimizing business processes, and making a meaningful impact in the financial sector, we want to hear from you!

Desired Skills:

Payments Systems experience

Proficient in modeling and UML

System analysis and design experience

Swift

Business analysis

Use Cases

Troubleshooting

Superior written and verbal communication skills

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

They are a key player in the Central Banking space, with over over 9000 employees in 60 offices spread across South Africa and Europe.

This is an initial 12 month fixed term contract working to a hybrid model (2 days one week / 3 days the next)

Employer & Job Benefits:

Performance Bonus

