Business Analyst – Gauteng Midrand

Business Analyst – JHB North

R390, 000 CTC pa (Including Benefits)

The purpose of CSSD Business Analyst is to help guide the customer by defining the requirements of a process with the objective of improvement. Effectively translate requirements from the customer to the development team

Requirements:

Office Automation or ICT industry experience essential

Related qualification in Information Systems BCom/BSc

Lean Six Sigma advantageous.

Familiarity with HTML, SQL, CSS, and JavaScript is beneficial but not mandatory.

1-2 years Business Analysis experience

1-2 years Data Analysis experience

Experience in Process Mapping and developing workflow processes.

Knowledge of Business Process Management

Knowledge of Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Solutions

Strong analytical skills and experience in reviewing and elaborating on business and technical requirements.

Ability to work within a dynamic team and independently.

Strong organizational, time management, and analytical skills.

Strong problem-solving skills and self-confidence.

Ability to collaborate optimally in a multi-functional team environment.

Strong sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on the company’s success.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Ability to lead and coordinate teams and influence various stakeholders.

Energetic and resourceful.

Strong analytical skills

Duties:

Schedule and lead process workshops with the customer to understand, define and document their business requirements.

Analyze business processes and workflows.

Gather, validate, and document requirements elicited during workshops using business process modelling techniques.

Create business requirements documents, process map diagrams and functional specification documents.

Apply knowledge of business process modelling notations to document processes.

Conduct document analysis and prototyping for requirement elicitation.

Determine solutions to customers’ challenges and support the Solution Sales team to present proposals to customers.

Provide Ad Hoc demonstrations, presentations, solution overviews and consultation to Partners as well as existing and prospective customers.

Provide software proposals which articulate the customer’s needs and fulfils the customer’s requirements.

Identify issues, risks, and benefits of existing and proposed solutions.

Collaborate with the development team to align solution designs.

Update internal systems with progress reports and project time logs.

Assist with ad hoc administrative tasks as defined from time to time.

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Data Analyst

Lean Six Sigma

office automation

HTML

CSS

SQL

Office automation

To-be process

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

