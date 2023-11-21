Business Intelligence Tester – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Intelligence Tester to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- All manual testing activities during all phases of the SDLC from analysing business requirements to designing and executing test cases in different environments
- Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using HPALM / QC
- Verifying the accuracy and credibility of data from ETL Process, staging tables, BI reports, and dashboards
- Performing manual execution of the test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke)
- Performing manual execution to verify dashboard customization requirements
- Performing load and performance test to ensure that data flows and mapping are not corrupted
- Performing manual execution to verify that logs are updated
- Performing manual execution to verify that reports generated are accurate
- Perform back-end (database) testing using complex SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases
- Capturing and demonstrating test execution business end users for approval
- Making use of defect tracking tools such as JIRA to log, manage, resolve, and report on bugs / defects
- Participating in scrum ceremonies such as sprint planning, retro etc.
- Providing progress feedback in daily stand-up meetings
Experience
- Minimum 5 years of solid software testing experience
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science or equivalent qualifications
- ISTQB Certification advantageous
- Advanced skills in MS Excel, formulas, and pivot tables
- Experience working with JIRA, Confluence, and other collaborative tools advantageous
- Experience with Business Intelligence (BI) reports like Microsoft Power BI or Tableau
- Experience in complex ETL mappings, mapplets and complex transformations testing
- Exposure to end-to-end data validation for ETL and BI systems
- Exposure to DB tools like Toad / PL SQL developer / SQL Plus / SQL server management studio
- Experience in Business Intelligence testing in various reports
- Strong in SQL scripting, data issues root cause analysis skills and Data Warehousing concepts
- Strong Data warehouse end to end and data completeness testing experience
- Strong ability to work within team following different development methodologies / hybrid
Competencies
- Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with minimal supervision
- Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on company’s success
- Critical thinking, problem-solving and prioritization skills
- Attention to detail
- Team player
- Demonstrated problem analysis and problem-solving skills in a technical environment
- Excellent written and oral communication skills are required
- Good time-management skills
- Great interpersonal and communication skills
- Results Driven
- Flexible (able to adapt to change)
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- Software Testing
- Business Intelligence
- ISTQB
- Jira
- Confluence