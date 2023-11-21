Data Scientist – Gauteng Pretoria

The main purpose of this role is to leverage industry knowledge and analytical expertise to lead the analysis of data in support of policy and decision making with respect to the departmental strategic mandate.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Identify value-driving opportunities for the application of advanced analytics in achieving the departmental mandate.

Execute advanced analytics use cases that derive insights across key departmental subject areas.

Identify, source and assess relevant structured and unstructured data for statistical modelling.

Prepare data for statistical modelling by identifying data correlations, collinearity and perform the required feature engineering.

Develop robust statistical models that are modular, scalable, deployable, reproducible and versioned for analytics and reporting purposes

Ensure that models are validated and meet the required performance thresholds.

Fully document analytics use cases according to best practice standards (including documentation of model selection, validation, algorithms and code).

Monitor, measure and report on analytical results to ensure appropriate business recommendations and insights.

Deploy, maintain, enhance, optimise and automate analytics solutions.

Identify and mitigate risks (i.e. model biases) and ensure the adherence to ethics principles (fairness, privacy, transparency and accountability) with respect to data and advanced analytics modelling.

Align work outputs to the relevant departmental and company strategies as well as to enterprise information management (EIM) and governance standards and frameworks.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

at least a Bachelor’s degree in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics

(STEM) field (an advanced degree is strongly preferred);

relevant data science certification;

relevant data analytics/visualisation certification;

six to eight years’ experience in building, maintaining and optimising data and business intelligence (BI) solutions, of which at least three to five years in building advanced analytics solutions as part of an analytics setup in a company/analytics services provider; and

a minimum of two years’ experience in deploying, maintaining and optimising advanced analytics solutions.

Desired Skills:

• problem solving and analysis

• planning and organising

Communication

