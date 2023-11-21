Data Scientist – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Nov 21, 2023

Position Overview:

The Data Scientist will leverage industry knowledge and analytical expertise to lead the analysis of data in support of policy and decision-making with respect to the departmental strategic mandate.

Key Performance Areas:

  • Prepare data for statistical modelling by identifying data correlations, and collinearity and perform the required feature engineering.
  • Execute advanced analytics use cases that derive insights across key departmental subject areas.
  • Develop robust statistical models that are modular, scalable, deployable, reproducible and versioned for analytics and reporting purposes.
  • Deploy, maintain, enhance, optimise and automate analytics solutions.

Essential Experience, Qualifications and Skills Required:
Minimum Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) field, an advanced degree is strongly preferred.
  • Relevant Data Science Certification /Data Analytics/Visualization Certification required.
  • 6 – 8 Years’ experience in Building, Maintaining and Optimising Data and Business Intelligence (BI) Solutions, of which 3 – 5 years is Building Advanced Analytics Solutions as part of an analytics setup in a company/analytics service provider.
  • Two years’ experience in deploying, maintaining, and optimising advanced analytics solutions.

Desired Skills:

  • Data Scientist
  • data preperation
  • advanced analytics
  • Develop robust statistical models
  • optimising advanced analytics solutions

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Honours

About The Employer:

A blue-chip financial services group has a new job opportunity available for an experienced Data Scientist.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Performance Bonus

