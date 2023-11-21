Data Scientist – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Position Overview:
The Data Scientist will leverage industry knowledge and analytical expertise to lead the analysis of data in support of policy and decision-making with respect to the departmental strategic mandate.
Key Performance Areas:
- Prepare data for statistical modelling by identifying data correlations, and collinearity and perform the required feature engineering.
- Execute advanced analytics use cases that derive insights across key departmental subject areas.
- Develop robust statistical models that are modular, scalable, deployable, reproducible and versioned for analytics and reporting purposes.
- Deploy, maintain, enhance, optimise and automate analytics solutions.
Essential Experience, Qualifications and Skills Required:
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) field, an advanced degree is strongly preferred.
- Relevant Data Science Certification /Data Analytics/Visualization Certification required.
- 6 – 8 Years’ experience in Building, Maintaining and Optimising Data and Business Intelligence (BI) Solutions, of which 3 – 5 years is Building Advanced Analytics Solutions as part of an analytics setup in a company/analytics service provider.
- Two years’ experience in deploying, maintaining, and optimising advanced analytics solutions.
Desired Skills:
- Data Scientist
- data preperation
- advanced analytics
- Develop robust statistical models
- optimising advanced analytics solutions
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours
About The Employer:
A blue-chip financial services group has a new job opportunity available for an experienced Data Scientist.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus