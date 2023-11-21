Data Scientist – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Position Overview:

The Data Scientist will leverage industry knowledge and analytical expertise to lead the analysis of data in support of policy and decision-making with respect to the departmental strategic mandate.

Key Performance Areas:

Prepare data for statistical modelling by identifying data correlations, and collinearity and perform the required feature engineering.

Execute advanced analytics use cases that derive insights across key departmental subject areas.

Develop robust statistical models that are modular, scalable, deployable, reproducible and versioned for analytics and reporting purposes.

Deploy, maintain, enhance, optimise and automate analytics solutions.

Essential Experience, Qualifications and Skills Required:

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) field, an advanced degree is strongly preferred.

Relevant Data Science Certification /Data Analytics/Visualization Certification required.

6 – 8 Years’ experience in Building, Maintaining and Optimising Data and Business Intelligence (BI) Solutions, of which 3 – 5 years is Building Advanced Analytics Solutions as part of an analytics setup in a company/analytics service provider.

Two years’ experience in deploying, maintaining, and optimising advanced analytics solutions.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

A blue-chip financial services group has a new job opportunity available for an experienced Data Scientist.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

