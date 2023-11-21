DevOps Engineer (Python) – Western Cape Woodstock

ENVIRONMENT:

A provider of Data-driven solutions with a global operational footprint seeks a strong technical & solutions-driven DevOps Engineer to join its collaborative team making a critical contribution to high-impact projects. You will define system requirements, design solutions, and ensure the delivery of high-quality software. The ideal candidate will need 3+ years of Software Development work experience with a solid understanding of network operations, cloud services, and system security measures. You must have experience in Backend technologies, for example Flask or Django, DevOps practices, CI/CD processes, and automation frameworks (ArgoCD, Terraform) and experience with containerization technologies like Docker, and orchestration tools such as Kubernetes.

DUTIES:

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define system requirements, design solutions, and ensure the delivery of high-quality software.

Advocate for best practices in Backend design, DevOps systems, automation, and system scalability.

Proactively problem-solve and anticipate potential issues before they escalate.

REQUIREMENTS:

A Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field would be advantageous.

3+ Years of experience in Software Development.

Experience in Backend technologies, for example Flask or Django.

Experience in DevOps practices, CI/CD processes, and automation frameworks (ArgoCD, Terraform).

Experience with containerization technologies like Docker, and orchestration tools such as Kubernetes.

A good understanding of network operations, cloud services, and system security measures.

Experience in managing deployment frameworks and monitoring tools.

A proactive approach to problem-solving, with the ability to anticipate and mitigate potential issues before they escalate.

COMMENTS:

