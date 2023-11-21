DevOps Engineer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

ENVIRONMENT:

THE technical expertise of a self-driven & highly talented DevOps Engineer is sought by a leading provider of cutting-edge Telecommunications Solutions to join its team where you will worki on an exciting, web-based UI and product. You will support the Devs in the team, ensuring up-time of infrastructure and maintenance thereof, while improving tooling and automation and looking after continuous delivery pipelines, ensuring they run optimally. The successful incumbent will possess an Engineering/BSc. Computer Science Degree or 3-year Diploma from an accredited tertiary institution. You will require 2+ years’ experience in in a similar role including proficiency with Linux, Docker, Docker Swarm, Kubernetes, Jenkins, Nomad and developing Continuous Integration/ Delivery pipelines.

DUTIES:

Management of virtual environments, including VMware, ProxMox.

Find opportunities to remove repetitive and/or error prone tasks via automation.

Ensure maximum uptime via the continuous monitoring of critical services. This includes ensuring all the required monitoring is in place.

Collaborate with the Software Development team to ensure their development infrastructure requirements are catered for.

Manage the configuration of the various platforms utilized for development.

Assist the Development teams to manage code from local devices through to production via multiple development environments, i.e., the manage the DevOps lifecycle.

Collaborate with the Software Development teams on infrastructure requirements for new features and services to be delivered to production. This includes planning, design, documentation and implementation of new production systems.

Produce design and systems documentation where required.

Develop and improve operational practices and procedures.

Continuous optimization and improvement to existing processes, systems and infrastructure.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Engineering / BSc. Computer Science or 3-year Diploma (including Information Systems) at a recognized institution.

Experience/Skills –

2+ Years’ experience in DevOps.

Excellent knowledge with System Administration in Linux.

Experience with Automation/ Integration tools like Jenkins.

Proficient in developing Continuous Integration/ Delivery pipelines.

Hands-on knowledge of software containerization platforms like Docker and container orchestration tools like Kubernetes and Docker Swarm.

Experience with container deployment and management tools like Nomad.

Company Tech Stack: Jenkins, Docker, Nomad, Consul, Linux, Maven, Git and Bitbucket, SonarQube, Grafana, Bash Scripting, Java, JIRA, Keycloak; Databases: PostgreSQL, Neo4, Vertica

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-motivated with a strong sense team spirit.

Innovative, ability to solve tough problems and reveal unique solutions.

Highly organized and motivated.

Detail oriented.

Have a high standard of service delivery.

Ability to work independently and take ownership.

Can communicate clearly and concisely, technically but also non-technically.

Comfortable working under pressure.

COMMENTS:

