Field Support Engineer – Gauteng Sandton

Yearning for More in Your Career? iOCO Infrastructure Services Invites You to Explore Possibilities. We are currently seeking a dedicated and technically skilled Field Support Engineer to join our team. The successful candidate will be responsible for providing on-site technical support, troubleshooting hardware and software issues, and ensuring a positive customer experience.

Your Expertise:

Call Updating – To ensure that all calls are updated daily with meaningful comments and that correct call update templates are used and completed fully on all calls.

Asset input – To ensure that all assets are correctly entered into the system.

User Satisfaction – To ensure that the user is satisfied with the service provision.

Meet SLA Requirements – To repair identified problems to meet average contractual SLA requirements.

All calls which can be resolved remotely are redirected back to the remote support team.

Productive Call Rate – To ensure that the agreed-upon number of calls are resolved per day.

Productive Time – Maintain productivity of >75%.

Instruments – To ensure that all company equipment is kept in good condition at all times (Desktop PC, Tablet/Charger/Cover).

Closure Codes – To ensure that correct closure codes are used

Work Flows – Adherence to Call Management System/any assisted tool used workflows.

Call Ageing – Ensure that no calls have aged past the agreed-upon number of days and those that have, are escalated to ensure closure.

All calls are to be regularly updated correctly with relevant details.

All calls are to be regularly updated correctly with relevant details.

Problem-Solving – To listen and probe user problems, accurately interpret causes, and resolve problems by following correct technical routines.

Repeat Calls – To limit the number of recurring calls.

HR Policies and Procedures – To ensure that all HR Policies and Procedures as well as BU Specific procedures are adhered to, e.g. house rules, timekeeping, housekeeping and dress code, etc.

Faulty Hardware – To ensure that all faulty parts are replaced and that parts removed are returned to stores.

Dockets/Job Cards – To ensure that all dockets/job cards are updated correctly with relevant details, within the deadline provided.

Documentation – To ensure that all forms required for processing are submitted on time – Expense claims/Leave/Standby/all other documentation.

All travel claim information to correspond with calls assigned to individuals in the Call Management System.

Training – To ensure that training is completed during required deadlines.

Knowledge Sharing – FSE to ensure that he/ she has access and familiarizes themselves with all online knowledge documentation and ways of work.

1 Year practical in-service delivery; desktop support.

Experience in mobile device support.

Experience in Network Support.

Qualifications Required:

National Senior Certificate (Matric)

A+, N+

MCSA or Microsoft Equivalent

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Location: Sandton.

Work environment: Office Bound.

Office Bound. Physical Demands: The physical demands of the job, including bending, sitting, lifting, and driving.

Travel: Traveling will be required and transportation required.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer-inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

