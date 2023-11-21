Junior IT Technician – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client, in the IT industry, is looking to employ a Junior IT Technician to join their prominent IT Service Centre.
Requirements:
- Minimum 1 – 2 years experience as an IT Technician.
- IT Certification is preferable (A+ / N+).
- Previous experience servicing printers would be advantageous.
- Ability to work efficiently both independently and within a team.
- Valid driver’s license.
- Can do attitude.
Responsibilities:
- Trouble shooting hardware issues.
- Servicing and repairing of hardware (various).
- Warranty repairs to hardware.
- Configuring computer systems and networks.
Should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- A+
- Configuration
- Hardware Issues
- N+
- Warranty Repairs
- Troubleshooting
- IT Technician