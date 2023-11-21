Junior IT Technician – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client, in the IT industry, is looking to employ a Junior IT Technician to join their prominent IT Service Centre.

Requirements:

Minimum 1 – 2 years experience as an IT Technician.

IT Certification is preferable (A+ / N+).

Previous experience servicing printers would be advantageous.

Ability to work efficiently both independently and within a team.

Valid driver’s license.

Can do attitude.

Responsibilities:

Trouble shooting hardware issues.

Servicing and repairing of hardware (various).

Warranty repairs to hardware.

Configuring computer systems and networks.

Should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

A+

Configuration

Hardware Issues

N+

Warranty Repairs

Troubleshooting

IT Technician

Learn more/Apply for this position