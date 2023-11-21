Junior IT Technician – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Nov 21, 2023

Our client, in the IT industry, is looking to employ a Junior IT Technician to join their prominent IT Service Centre.
Requirements:

  • Minimum 1 – 2 years experience as an IT Technician.
  • IT Certification is preferable (A+ / N+).
  • Previous experience servicing printers would be advantageous.
  • Ability to work efficiently both independently and within a team.
  • Valid driver’s license.
  • Can do attitude.

Responsibilities:

  • Trouble shooting hardware issues.
  • Servicing and repairing of hardware (various).
  • Warranty repairs to hardware.
  • Configuring computer systems and networks.

Should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • A+
  • Configuration
  • Hardware Issues
  • N+
  • Warranty Repairs
  • Troubleshooting
  • IT Technician

