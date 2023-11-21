Network Engineer

- Key Responsibilities
Knowledge of copper and fibre cabling standards- Provide technical support to other internal departments on system designs.- Site Survey and Site Design for Wi-Fi requirements- Implementation and build including Configuration of installed access switches,- Configuration of the access controller and on-boarding of AP’s,- Commissioning and acceptance testing of the solution- Preparation of As-Build documentation and Site handover to customer- Support and maintenance of the deployed infrastructure- The Compilation of the usage statistics and analysis of WI-FI performance- Decommissioning of the temporary infrastructure after special events
Desired Skills:
- AP’s
- analysis of WI-FI performance
- access switches
- copper and fibre cabling
- Dhcp
- DNS
- Firewalls
- W/LAN
- o Cloud services
- Voip
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Mobile Telecoms
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma