Network Engineer

Nov 21, 2023

  • Key Responsibilities

Knowledge of copper and fibre cabling standards- Provide technical support to other internal departments on system designs.- Site Survey and Site Design for Wi-Fi requirements- Implementation and build including Configuration of installed access switches,- Configuration of the access controller and on-boarding of AP’s,- Commissioning and acceptance testing of the solution- Preparation of As-Build documentation and Site handover to customer- Support and maintenance of the deployed infrastructure- The Compilation of the usage statistics and analysis of WI-FI performance- Decommissioning of the temporary infrastructure after special events

Desired Skills:

  • AP’s
  • analysis of WI-FI performance
  • access switches
  • copper and fibre cabling
  • Dhcp
  • DNS
  • Firewalls
  • W/LAN
  • o Cloud services
  • Voip

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Mobile Telecoms
  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position