Network Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Key Responsibilities

Knowledge of copper and fibre cabling standards- Provide technical support to other internal departments on system designs.- Site Survey and Site Design for Wi-Fi requirements- Implementation and build including Configuration of installed access switches,- Configuration of the access controller and on-boarding of AP’s,- Commissioning and acceptance testing of the solution- Preparation of As-Build documentation and Site handover to customer- Support and maintenance of the deployed infrastructure- The Compilation of the usage statistics and analysis of WI-FI performance- Decommissioning of the temporary infrastructure after special events

Desired Skills:

AP’s

analysis of WI-FI performance

access switches

copper and fibre cabling

Dhcp

DNS

Firewalls

W/LAN

o Cloud services

Voip

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Mobile Telecoms

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

