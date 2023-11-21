Network Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Job Summary

The IT Network Specialist is responsible for designing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the organization’s computer networks. This includes both hardware infrastructure and software applications related to networking. The specialist ensures the integrity and performance of the network, troubleshoots issues, and implements solutions to optimize network functionality. Additionally, they play a key role in ensuring network security, monitoring for vulnerabilities, and implementing measures to safeguard against unauthorized access.

Desired Skills:

IP Core

WAN

W/LAN

Firewall

Root Cause Analysis

RADIUS

Cloud Services

Voip

– HCIP

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Mobile Telecoms

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

