Risk Management Business Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Our client based in Pretoria is looking for a Risk BA to be on a 12 months renewable contract

B degree or equivalent (e.g., BCom/BSc/BTech Finance, Statistics, Mathematics,Business/Financial Risk Management, Informatics, Information Systems, Computer Science,Computer Engineering); and

– Diploma in Business Analysis,

– Certificate in Project Management and

– Proven track record in operational, compliance and financial risk management projects

– Familiarity with risk management systems and tools

– Minimum eight years’ experience in business analysis; and

– Strong understanding of financial instruments, market dynamics, and risk factors

– Experience in a transformational, data warehousing and advanced analytics project (addedadvantage)

