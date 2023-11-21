Risk Management Business Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Nov 21, 2023

Our client based in Pretoria is looking for a Risk BA to be on a 12 months renewable contract

B degree or equivalent (e.g., BCom/BSc/BTech Finance, Statistics, Mathematics,Business/Financial Risk Management, Informatics, Information Systems, Computer Science,Computer Engineering); and
– Diploma in Business Analysis,
– Certificate in Project Management and
– Proven track record in operational, compliance and financial risk management projects
– Familiarity with risk management systems and tools
– Minimum eight years’ experience in business analysis; and
– Strong understanding of financial instruments, market dynamics, and risk factors
– Experience in a transformational, data warehousing and advanced analytics project (addedadvantage)

Email updated CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Risk Management
  • Business Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

