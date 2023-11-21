Risk Management Business Analyst

Our client based in Pretoria is looking for a Risk BA to be on a 12 months renewable contract
B degree or equivalent (e.g., BCom/BSc/BTech Finance, Statistics, Mathematics,Business/Financial Risk Management, Informatics, Information Systems, Computer Science,Computer Engineering); and
– Diploma in Business Analysis,
– Certificate in Project Management and
– Proven track record in operational, compliance and financial risk management projects
– Familiarity with risk management systems and tools
– Minimum eight years’ experience in business analysis; and
– Strong understanding of financial instruments, market dynamics, and risk factors
– Experience in a transformational, data warehousing and advanced analytics project (addedadvantage)
Email updated CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Risk Management
- Business Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree