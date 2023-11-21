Senior Specialist: Solutions Architect (Enterprise)

Purpose

To execute Enterprise Solutioning by enabling solutions with managed network as a service (SD-WAN, WAN, IP and DWDM type service creation and solutions), managed cloud, managed hosting, managed voice and managed security requirements. This role will be driving the advanced solution requirements for the Enterprise Business Unit within company to positively contribute to growth in net new MRR and achieving the best customer experience for company and its customers.

Responsible for the planning, development, execution and management of solution deliverables, to drive value creation for company and its customers. Managing and executing the delivery of managed service solution design creation for customer value propositions and driving activities such as service and solution delivery and creations; GTM deliverables; Driving and supporting new customer services/solutions – mostly Presales facing – within the Enterprise customer space. Planning, leading, controlling and managing solution creation which includes – solution architecture work, solution planning, pipeline creation, and project delivery activities to create growth of market share of the enterprise business unit – across all industry verticals.

Minimum Experience:

8 years industry experience within solution architecture/technical product development/product management/ (preferably in having experience working in the IT/ICT/telecommunications sector as a CCIE). Exposure and experience in working on managed network services with a proven track record in managed cloud services and managed networking solutions as a CCIE.

Strong knowledge and experience in Cisco/Fortinet/Velocloud/Huawei/Velocloud

SD-WAN type solutions – would be a strong advantage

Solid WAN understanding (using MPLS, Internet, DWDM)

Solid understanding in planning, building and designing solutions for Large Enterprise customers

Key decisions:

Decides on the Enterprise Customers Managed Networking services and Solutioning requirements across all industry verticals

Decides on the technical methodology and correct Solution Architecture scoping across all industry verticals

Decides whether the New Products and related services are aligned to Customer needs and requirements in achieving the required objectives – across all industry verticals

Decides on Partners and OEMs to match the required solutions for all Enterprise Business customer requirements.

Decides whether the Partners within the Partner ecosystem can provide products and services for customer requirements;

Decides on the right pricing strategy for enterprise solutions

Decides on price setting in order to maintain price competitiveness to win deals for the Enterprise Business Unit.

Gives inputs on acceptable on margins per product / scenario per solution requirement (as and where required)

Decides on cost modelling inputs and allocation methodologies for enterprise solutions.

Decides Technology right fit for purpose and the correct vendor and partner recommendation for complex (non-standard) solutions per requirements while working on bids and tenders

Decides on the correct Technology direction for new services/functionality/technology requirements for required solutions

Go/No-Go decision for complex RFXs/Bids/Tenders based on sound technical knowledge and understanding

Accountability:

Accountable for overseeing the execution of solution architecture delivery of choosing the correct product/service for all enterprise solutions

Accountable for the performance management for outsourced vendors/third party/delivery partners in the solutioning process.

Accountable for ensuring customer experience is achieved with the right choice of solution

Accountable for the creation of technical diagrams, completion of BID and tender document creations from a technical go-to person and supporting sales collateral and training of KAMs and partners and customers as and where required.

Accountable for atomisation, digitisation, enablement of sales process activities in the Enterprise solutions

Accountable for capacity management to deliver the large bids and tenders in the Enterprise solutioning team

Accountable for providing input on market data, market intelligence, competitive intelligence for Enterprise solutions.

Accountable for supporting KAMs to achieve targets on sales by driving pipeline creation and closing out deals with Solution Architecture support – across all industry verticals

Process

Work with the sales and product management team/s to translate customer requirements/objectives into solutions supported that drive market awareness and revenue growth (MRR & customer centricity)

Understand the intricacies of cloud product portfolio (existing and new) in order to articulate our differentiated position in the market “The objective is to position company as a digital service provider / modern technology provider of choice, through all we do.”

Equip, develop and manage expertise of seasoned professionals to deliver solution focused solutions and strategic revenue programs.

Serve as a subject matter expert on planning building, delivering and managing solutions for the enterprise business customer – with strong technical knowledge displayed.

Drive a solutions approach including positioning, planning and selling of our services propositions with a digital first, revenue marketing approach.

Lead the development and execution solution design and creation to drive MRR.

o This includes developing bid and proposal service technical solution architecture and design, etc. – to strongly position company

o Provide support on major bids in order to fine tune our client facing value proposition as and where required and respond with appropriate services and solutions.

Develop Solution Architecture designs to internal and external stakeholders to drive interest, understanding and market opportunity to drive MRR.

Develop and execute technical designs and inputs including developing relevant collateral for delivering training and designing blueprint buyer journeys; and map buyer decisions at each stage of the buying cycle.

Work closely with sales teams and the rest of the business, to identify and execute on one-on-one/few campaigns, tactics, specific collateral, and develop other sales/business aids to help open new opportunities and close business deals.

Plan, develop and execute technical deliverables for all new customer requirements. Manage and work with internal and external stakeholder groups to technical scope and solution requirements are executed as per the customers requirement – by planning, developing and managing such deliverables/initiatives on time and with great quality.

Create and implement best practices for the Enterprise Business Unit as the technical lead as and where required with company.

Utilise business intelligence to:

o Understand solution sets match market and customer requirements.

o Support Bids and solution requests.

Engage with stakeholders across the business, in supporting new products and solutions, by developing services that differentiates company in the market. This is including but not limited to value propositions through partnerships that enable sales and new revenue opportunities.

Create and manage specific lead revenue generating and customer engagement programs to drive new revenue – by planning, developing and managing such initiatives with new and existing service offerings.

Execute new services through the development solutions suitable for enterprise customers and their requirements.

Support and execute on the development key project as and where required to drive company market share.

Ensure that the marketing, the product teams, sales and rest of the business align on priorities and programs and to ensure the successful execution of such initiatives with strong collaboration between all stakeholders.

Deliver outcomes with industry expertise (resources) and strategic vendor partnerships (vendors and partners) to design, build, manage and deliver enterprise business solutions for customers.

The resource will be responsible for the overall formation of the strategy of the managed cloud and managed networking services portfolio including working on major deal pricing and pricing solutions.

The resource will be Responsible for developing compelling, market competitive commercial solutions for incorporation into customer proposals, ensuring conformance with the bid strategy and compliance with the defined governance processes.

The resource will also be delivering compelling and integrated marketing propositions that meet customer needs, enable sales in the enterprise segment/channels, to create market awareness and generate demand for managed cloud and managed networking services.

Responsible for providing insights relating to the markets in which company operates. Responsible for developing compelling customer offers, planning and executing new market entry, defining the sales channel requirement and defining the value propositions across the managed cloud and managed networking services portfolio.

Responsible for providing the knowledge and tools to enable sales to clearly articulate technical solutions -propositions to company customers.

Responsible for technical designs and solution creation for customer requirements.

Responsible to train and enable the account teams on new solutions as and where required and be involved in the handover of the more complex opportunities and work alongside the sales teams to progress and close opportunities where required.

Responsible for creating solution awareness of technical services and propositions through programs addressed at key external stakeholders, analysts, press and customers. These programmes will include web, online, social media, digital, events, seminars, press, media and analyst relations, conferences, speaker engagements and multiple other approaches.

Compliance & Governance

Drive MRR acquisition strategy, owning channel and the delivery across all segments and industry verticals

Develop technical designs and processes and frameworks that will scale with a growing organization.

Support and Enable Quarterly Roadmap priorities aligned to priorities that drive MRR and increase market share.

Review, manage and deliver technical guidance for customer requirements and includes building Processes, Policies and always adopt marketing best practices to increase MRR and grow brand awareness.

Finance

Aligned and support the Enterprise Business Unit targets across all segments and vertical budgets

Establish and hit monthly spend, targets, and ROI goals.

People

Bring thought leadership in technical content and design creation.

Collaborate and engage cross functionally with all teams internally or partnerships and/or vendors to deliver against strategy.

Customer

Effectively manage partnerships/vendor or in-house teams to enable goals and targets.

Partner with internal and external stakeholders to drive strategy that converts and drives growth.

Partner with product marketing and content teams to develop compelling messaging and contents where required

Work cross-functionally with analytics, creative, marketing, product, and engineering to create world-class solution designs and solution enablement.

Desired Skills:

Compliance

Finance

Product Development

Product Management

Solutions Architecture

Learn more/Apply for this position