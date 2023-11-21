Senior Systems Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic provider of Research Data Infrastructure requires the services of an experienced Senior Systems Engineer to be responsible for the design and development of data- and metadata-automation pipelines in support of the management and publication of continuous data streams originating from a variety of land- and marine-based environmental monitoring instrumentation. This is a challenging role, which will require the incumbent to work closely with Data Curators, Developers, Scientists and Technicians to understand and capture system requirements, and to establish a framework for automating the harvesting and processing of data streams so as to integrate with existing systems and workflows. The ideal candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Mathematics/Engineering or the Physical Sciences with 7+ years’ experience in a similar role including Data Ops / Data Engineering, authorization protocols such as OAuth2, SQL, Python, R, JSON, Linux, Microsoft systems and Windows Server administration.

DUTIES:

Consult with data curation and data science teams, and internal and external stakeholders, as needed, to understand and capture system requirements.

Analyse and understand the functioning of existing production and legacy systems.

Conduct research into available tools, technologies and best practices in formulating an approach to system design and development.

Create and maintain system design diagrams (UML, ERD, etc.) using online diagramming tools.

Create and maintain system documentation using GitHub.

Develop system features and enhancements.

Create Unit Tests for services and APIs.

Fix bugs.

Participate in code reviews.

Maintain source code using Git and GitHub.

Work with the Systems Development Lead to establish scope and timelines for deliverables.

Keep track of progress and status of tasks using the Jira project management tool.

Provide progress updates during weekly Development team meetings.

Engage with team mates to discuss and evaluate system designs, technology choices, etc.

Give presentations and demonstrations of work, at intervals, for review and feedback by Team Leads and stakeholders.

Liaise with the infrastructure team to coordinate server provisioning and system deployment.

Configure runtime environments, databases, web servers and proxy servers, as needed, in respect of system deployments.

Apply library updates and security patches to deployed systems.

Monitor production systems operations and performance.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering or the Physical Sciences.

Experience/Skills –

7+ Years of experience, professionally, in Systems Development.

Experience in Data Ops / Data Engineering.

Working with large volumes of data and continuous data streams.

Experience working with geospatial data.

In the use of authorization protocols such as OAuth2.

Experience in the use of version control software.

Design, development, testing and deployment of production-grade services, APIs and web applications.

Relational database design and SQL.

Proficiency in Python and R programming language.

Familiarity with JSON and JSON Schema.

With the Linux command line and Linux server administration.

Familiarity with Microsoft systems and Windows Server administration.

ATTRIBUTES:

A passion for Systems Development.

Attention to detail.

Excellent communication skills.

An aptitude for solving complex problems.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Systems

Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position