SEO/Web Manager (JHB) – Gauteng Parktown

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Healthcare Group in Joburg seeks a critical thinking & solutions-driven SEO/Web Manager whose core role will be to develop, plan, implement and manage its Web and SEO strategy. You will cover duties such as optimizing organic search to maximize ROI, monitoring redirects, click rate, bounce rate, and other KPIs while identifying buyer personas to better target identified audiences. The ideal candidate will possess a relevant BCom Undergraduate qualification, preferably have a Google Analytics Certification and 5 years’ experience in a similar role including proven success in SEO ranking growth in both on and off page. You will need to have expertise in keyword research & optimization and in-depth knowledge of research principles and methods and experience in analysing data.

DUTIES:

Develop, plan and implement the overall SEO strategy.

Optimize organic search to maximize ROI.

Regularly perform thorough keywords research and identify key SEO KPIs.

Evaluate and oversee functionality of the website.

Manage website performance.

Manage and facilitate hosting and server management and develop website content.

Google Analytics experience which includes setting up goals, measurement of page traffic, utilising the entire suite of GA tools.

Monitor redirects, click rate, bounce rate, and other KPIs.

Prepare and present reports regularly.

Identify buyer personas to better target identified audiences.

Identify problems and deficiency and implement solutions in a timely manner.

Suggest improvements in process and productivity optimization.

Collaborate with Web Developers and Marketing team.

Stay up to date with the latest SEO and Digital Marketing latest trends and best practices.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

BCom Undergraduate studies.

Google Analytics Certification preferrable.

SEO and/or Web Marketing courses would be advantageous.

Experience/Skills –

5 Years’ experience as an SEO/Web Manager or similar role.

Proven success in SEO ranking growth in both on and off page.

Expert in keyword research and optimization.

Expertise optimizing website for Google (SEO) best practises.

In-depth knowledge of research principles and methods and experience in analysing data.

ATTRIBUTES:

Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on company’s success.

Problem-solving skills.

Team player.

Good time-management skills.

Great interpersonal and communication skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

SEO

Web

Manager

Learn more/Apply for this position