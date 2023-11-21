Software Engineer at RecruiTech

An amazing opportunity for a Software Engineer. This fleet management solutions company is seeking a skilled Software Engineer to join their team at their Durban office or relocate to their office in Mauritius.

Responsibilities:

Software development, enhancement and maintenance of:

Web Applications

Client Side (HTML, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, OpenLayers and other JavaScript APIs)

Mobile web applications

MySQL database management

Stand-alone C++/C# /other applications and scripts

Testing of newly developed software and product features

Compiling documentation with any new developments

Research into relevant subject areas to aid in developments and enhancements

Other administrative duties added at management discretion

Conduct satisfactory presentations as required by the company

Continuous learning in relevant areas through available resources

Requirements:

Age 30 +

6+ Years solid experience as a software developer

Degree/Diploma or relevant IT qualification

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.

In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise, we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.

Desired Skills:

Javascript

jQuery

OpenLayers

CSS

HTML

MySQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position