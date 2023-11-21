Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

iOCO Infrastructure Services: Where Challengers and Innovators Thrive. We are seeking a talented and customer-focused Support Engineer to join our team. The successful candidate will be responsible for providing technical support, troubleshooting, and ensuring a high level of customer satisfaction.

Your Expertise:

To manage and maintain all MPS Print Devices on designated sites or across various campuses under contract.

Provides technical assistance to users, including diagnosing and resolving issues and problems with hardware, managing and monitoring systems, call logging, and other service-related incidents against SLA. Management of MPS Devices. 3Rd Party Support Management. Reporting. Site Responsibilities (Service desk, attending to calls). Software Management. Project Support. Customer Satisfaction. Function-related experience: 1-2 Years. 1 – 2 Years’ experience in a Service Desk Environment. 1 – 2 Years’ experience in an ICT service desk environment. Soft Skills are essential. Customer Service experience is essential. Problem Solving skills required.



Qualifications Required:

Grade 12

A+, N+

Soft Skills and ITIL Foundation (Requirement for Snr. Service Desk Agent)

Preferred Qualifications: Technical IT Qualification

HP Knowledge/ Certification will be preferred ITIL 4

Managed Print experience

HP Certification

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Location: Cape Town

Cape Town Work Environment: HYBRID – Full time, 8 hours -Monday to Friday, occasional overtime. 3 days Corporate Office environment, 2 days home office.

Moving printer devices. Travel: No travel is required other than to work.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer-inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.

Desired Skills:

