An exciting Technical Test Analyst opportunity has been presented by one of our top clients in the Insurance Business with the core responsibility to ensure the functional and non-functional testing of solutions to meet requirements and maintain sustainable quality for their platform.
Responsibilities:
- Conduct end-to-end manual and automated testing for business solutions.
- Perform testing for functionality, performance, reliability, stability, compatibility, and integration with legacy and external systems.
- Assist in analyzing testing gaps between requirements and existing environments for digital solutions.
- Provide analysis input on user story acceptance criteria and requirements.
- Define quality standards in PI and sprint meetings and ensure their achievement.
- Document and keep test plans up-to-date before project or operational work begins.
- Maintain and monitor test scenarios, acceptance criteria, and results.
- Build and maintain test automation artifacts.
- Execute and maintain manual and automation regression tests.
- Demonstrate deliverables to key stakeholders.
- Design test cases, scenarios, and adopt appropriate testing methods.
- Report on the team’s QA practices, provide feedback on trends and solutions, and optimize the way of work for effective QA practices.
- Contribute to the team’s predictability by maintaining a view of holistic test coverage.
- Minimize team defects by ensuring upfront code quality.
- Promote collective ownership for testing.
- Ensure agreed quality standards are consistently maintained.
Qualifications, Experience, and Knowledge:
- Minimum Diploma in Information Technology; BSC/IT degree preferred.
- Minimum 3 years of experience in manual testing.
- Minimum 5 years of experience in software automation testing (preferably with Selenium, Cypress, Java).
- Preferred qualifications: Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB.
- Investment background required.
- Strong knowledge and extensive experience in Excel, SQL, Mongo DB, and Postgres.
- Experience in an Agile work environment.
- Scripted-based testing preferred (Java and JavaScript).
- Integration testing skills.
- Understanding and application of Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) principles in Automation testing.
- Non-functional testing skills in security and performance testing.
Desired Skills:
- ISTQB
- Postgres
- SQL
- Software Automation
- Mongo DB
- Excel
- Manual Testing