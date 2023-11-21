Technical Test Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

An exciting Technical Test Analyst opportunity has been presented by one of our top clients in the Insurance Business with the core responsibility to ensure the functional and non-functional testing of solutions to meet requirements and maintain sustainable quality for their platform.

Responsibilities:

Conduct end-to-end manual and automated testing for business solutions.

Perform testing for functionality, performance, reliability, stability, compatibility, and integration with legacy and external systems.

Assist in analyzing testing gaps between requirements and existing environments for digital solutions.

Provide analysis input on user story acceptance criteria and requirements.

Define quality standards in PI and sprint meetings and ensure their achievement.

Document and keep test plans up-to-date before project or operational work begins.

Maintain and monitor test scenarios, acceptance criteria, and results.

Build and maintain test automation artifacts.

Execute and maintain manual and automation regression tests.

Demonstrate deliverables to key stakeholders.

Design test cases, scenarios, and adopt appropriate testing methods.

Report on the team’s QA practices, provide feedback on trends and solutions, and optimize the way of work for effective QA practices.

Contribute to the team’s predictability by maintaining a view of holistic test coverage.

Minimize team defects by ensuring upfront code quality.

Promote collective ownership for testing.

Ensure agreed quality standards are consistently maintained.

Qualifications, Experience, and Knowledge:

Minimum Diploma in Information Technology; BSC/IT degree preferred.

Minimum 3 years of experience in manual testing.

Minimum 5 years of experience in software automation testing (preferably with Selenium, Cypress, Java).

Preferred qualifications: Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB.

Investment background required.

Strong knowledge and extensive experience in Excel, SQL, Mongo DB, and Postgres.

Experience in an Agile work environment.

Scripted-based testing preferred (Java and JavaScript).

Integration testing skills.

Understanding and application of Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) principles in Automation testing.

Non-functional testing skills in security and performance testing.

Desired Skills:

ISTQB

Postgres

SQL

Software Automation

Mongo DB

Excel

Manual Testing

