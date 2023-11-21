UX Designer

Role: UX Designer

Location: Gauteng (Hybrid role)

A well-known award-winning software company are looking for a UX Designer to join their dynamic team in order to optimise and design features as well as conduct user research, usability tests to ensure features are simple and easy to use. They form part of a successful Telco/ISP/MSP company and offer automated communication platforms to their clients. They have an exciting working environment with a focus on kindness, teamwork and a commitment to personal growth and development.

What experience do you need to have:

Expertise in standard UX software such as Adobe XD, Figma, Sketch, OmniGraffle, Axure, InVision, UXPin, Balsamiq, Framer and the like is a must. Basic HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript skills are a plus. The ability to work with clients/stakeholders to understand detailed requirements and design complete user experiences that meet client needs and vision. The ability to iterate designs and solutions efficiently and intelligently. In addition, you will be able to clearly and effectively communicate design processes, ideas, and solutions to teams and clients as well as digital design software experience.

In addition, you will have the following:

Grade 12 (essential)

Diploma in UX Design or similar (a degree will be nice to have)

Qualification/Course on agile methodologies (nice to have)

Product Owner certification (nice to have)

3+ years UX design experience

Extensive experience in using UX design best practices to design solutions and a deep understanding of mobile-first and responsive design

Advanced digital creative and design capabilities and experience

Desired Skills:

UX Designer

Adobe XD

UX/UI

HTML5

CSS3

JavaScript

Employer & Job Benefits:

Dependant on skill and experience

