Azure Data Engineer at In4group – Gauteng Midrand

In your role as an Azure Data Engineer, you will be responsible for expanding and optimising data and pipeline architectures, and for optimising data collection and flow across functional teams. Your responsibilities include assisting software developers, database architects, data analysts, and data scientists with data initiatives and ensuring a consistent data delivery architecture is put in place throughout ongoing projects.

Responsibilities

Assure that data is cleansed, mapped, transformed, and otherwise optimised for storage and use according to business and technical requirements

Develop and maintain innovative Azure solutions

Solution design using Microsoft Azure services and other tools

The ability to automate tasks and deploy production standard code (with unit testing, continuous integration, versioning etc.)

Load transformed data into storage and reporting structures in destinations including data warehouse, high speed indexes, real-time reporting systems and analytics applications

Build data pipelines to collectively bring together data

Other responsibilities include extracting data, troubleshooting and maintaining the data warehouse

Desired Skills:

Python

SQL

NoSql

Scala

Spark-Sql

Azure

Azure Functions

Serverless Architecture

ARM Templates

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

IN4GROUP PTY LTD

