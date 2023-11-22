Finance App of the Year winner aims to empower entrepreneurs

iKhokha, a locally developed all-in-one suite of intuitive business tools that empowers small businesses to compete in the digital economy, has won the 2023 MTN Business Finance App of the Year Award.

Other South African financial solutions that have previously won this category include Naked Insurance, Franc, Shyft and Easy Equities.

iKhokha was founded in 2012 by Durban-based entrepreneurs Matt Putman, Ramsay Daly and Clive Putman.

“Winning this award from MTN Business is great recognition of the innovative work our iKhokha team is doing to help SMEs in South Africa, start, manage and grow their businesses,” says Putman. “We are working hard to fulfil our ambition to positively impact the lives of 1 million entrepreneurs in the emerging world and to build a path to international expansion.”

The MTN Business App of the Year Awards has established itself as the premier app development platform over the last 12 years and is the largest competition of its kind on the African continent.

iKhokha, which means “to pay” in isiZulu, began their operation by supplying card machines and has grown into offering an array of business tools that enables ordinary South Africans to start, manage and grow a business.

The contribution by small business towards South Africa’s economy increased from 18% in 2010 to 40% in 2020. With an estimated 2,6-million micro, small and medium enterprises currently operating in South Africa, small businesses continue to foster economic growth, promote social development and create jobs.

“We hope this award leads to a collaboration opportunity with the MTN group as we believe we are very well placed to partner with them in bringing innovative business and payment solutions to their SME customer base in South Africa and abroad,” Putman says.