Global leaders advance responsible AI development

The World Economic Forum’s AI Governance Summit brought together more than 200 influential leaders from the Forum’s AI Governance Alliance (AIGA) and the broader artificial intelligence community to exchange insights and collaborate on the establishment of action plans to promote the responsible development and deployment of generative AI on a global scale.

The event marked a crucial milestone in the ongoing journey of responsible AI development, following the inaugural Responsible AI Leadership conference held in April this year. The proceedings of that conference led to the publication of the Presidio Recommendations on Responsible Generative AI and the establishment of the AI Governance Alliance, laying the foundation for continued progress in the AI space.

Participants from government, business, academia and civil society emphasised the immense opportunities of integrating AI across diverse sectors including applications in agriculture and healthcare. They also underscored the pressing need for responsible development and deployment in line with global ethical standards to mitigate potential risks, including safety. Key topics of discussion included adaptive and interoperable regulatory frameworks and harmonised standards.

“As we drive innovation in the realm of generative AI, it is important to concurrently navigate existing and novel risks while unlocking unprecedented transformational opportunities, ensuring that progress is responsibly managed for the benefit of global society,” says Jeremy Jurgens, MD of the World Economic Forum.

Crucially, the conversations extended beyond technologically advanced nations. Participants actively explored strategies to ensure that the benefits of AI development are inclusive, reaching not only developed nations, but also those developing countries and regions currently lacking the capacity for independent AI model implementation and training. To bridge the digital divide, they called for increased access to critical infrastructure such as data, cloud, and computing, along with necessary foundations for better training and education.

Key takeaways from the meeting include:

Recognising open source and innovation debate centres to address heightened scrutiny of foundation model releases, involving concerns about risks, transparency, and governance, and requiring clear definitions and thoughtful consideration of benefits and downsides for frontier model safety and innovation.

Promoting global access to vital digital and AI resources, which requires strong public-private collaboration.

Acknowledging the importance of data, cloud services, computational power, and training infrastructure as crucial to bridging the digital divide.

Advancing global AI governance, which involves developing adaptive regulations, harmonising standards and fostering ongoing discussions for effective international mechanisms.