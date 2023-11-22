IT Desktop Technician at Ntice Search – Gauteng Kempton Park

The Lion Match Company has an exciting permanent opportunity for an IT Desktop Technician based in their Johannesburg Offices.

The Company

Established over 110 years ago Lion Match is an iconic South African Brand. The Lion Match Company (Pty) Ltd has developed some of South Africa’s favoritehomecare and lifestyle brands. From our iconic and nationally cherished Lion Safety Matches through to our growing range of personal grooming products, coupled with our leading home and personal-care capabilities, we have succeeded in assembling an impressive array of brand names and products. We have set ourselves to become an employer of choice in the foreseeable future.

The Opportunity

An opportunity has arisen in our Johannesburg Offices for a suitable individual as an IT Desktop Technician to cover the service delivery to all users within the scope. In this role the incumbent will report directly to the Group Executive – Information Technology. The portfolio will suit a self-motivated, skilled, hands-on, self-disciplined, and highly energized person.

Purpose of the role

The primary purpose of the position will be providing support to end-users as well as installing and configuring computer hardware, software, printers, and associated applications. You will be involved in monitoring and maintaining of the site-specific applications, networks and hardware; providing technical support, across the company via a centralized Helpdesk.

MAIN AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY

Assist end user with day to day IT related issues (Desktop and Server)

CreateandmaintainActive Directory User Accounts

Maintenance of the Active Directory Computer Accounts

Support day to day applications and end user queries

EnsureuptimeoftheIT infrastructureonsite at the respective sites (AD,Networks&associatedapplications)

Maintaintechnicalimplementationdocumentationonexistingservicesandsystems

PerformassistanceforNetwork&Infrastructureprojectsasneeded at the respective site,ensuringworkisdeliveredon time andtoahighquality

Provide general supportforinfrastructureasneeded(Generallyonlyrequiredinworkinghours,butinexceptionalcircumstancessupportmayberequiredoutofhours and remotely

Perform daily & weekly health checks on all server room equipment at the respective sites

Maintenance of onsite IT Asset Registers

Ensure all IT related issues are logged onto the Helpdesk System and are resolved within the specified SLA

Escalation of IT related issues to respective team leads or 3rd party service providers

Provide operating system upgrades to Windows OS Environments

PROVIDE TECHNICAL SERVICES AND SUPPORT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS:

All Internal systems, Desktop, Networks and Server infrastructure

Datacenter / Server Room environmental and compliance upkeep

Microsoft related technologies: Windows Desktop & Server Operating Systems, Active Directory, MS O365, Site Applications

End User Call logging Technologies

Sophos Endpoint and Server Protection

Setup of Remote access software and the support thereof

Avaya Telephony Technologies (IPT)

CCTV Camera Systems

Biometrics & Security Systems

Knowledge of various Backup Technologies

Print Management Technologies

Basic Networking Technologies

Video Conferencing Technologies

SPECIFIC SKILLS & KNOWLEDGE

Desktop Operating Systems (Microsoft)

Windows Server 2012 – 2019

LAN WAN Wi-Fi Technology & Support thereof

Microsoft Office Technologies (All applications)

Hardware Technologies – Repairs & Upgrades

Experience in VOIP Technologies – Support

Audio Visual Technologies to support boardroom environments

Plan and prioritize projects and tasks to support the business requirements

SPECIFIC ATTRIBUTES

Computer literate – Microsoft Office

Organizational skills (ability to plan, delegate and organize within defined timelines)

Decision making skills

Ability to work under pressure

Knowledge of and exposure to fast paced environments

Presentation skills (Basic)

Basic Excel & Microsoft office knowledge and application

Excellent communication

Ability to provide telephonic support and troubleshooting to end users

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Relevant Tertiary Qualification or adequate Certifications (N +, A + etc.)

Validdriver’slicense

Qualified candidates must have a minimum of 3 years’ experience working in a similar role with a User Base of 250 Users

Desired Skills:

IT

Desktop

Technician

Learn more/Apply for this position