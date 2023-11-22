Microsoft takes the ‘permeate the platform’ approach to GenAI

While the on-boarding of former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will significantly boost Microsoft’s GenAI ambitions, GlobalData say that the company’s current capabilities continue to impress.

Occupying centre stage at Ignite 2023 was Microsoft Copilot, the company’s virtual assistant and umbrella brand for its AI capabilities. At the event, Microsoft introduced hybrid work capabilities infused with GenAI that touch multiple Microsoft 365 apps, offer diverse functionality, and are well-positioned, according to research conducted by the data and analytics company.

“The scope of the changes is particularly striking,” says Gregg Willsky, principal analyst at GlobalData. “Microsoft has taken the ‘permeate the platform’ approach recently adopted by competitors such as Cisco, Google, Zoom, and RingCentral.”

GlobalData analysis finds Microsoft has left no stone unturned, with Copilot features touching not only Teams (Microsoft’s team collaboration/hybrid work hub), but a diverse range of other Microsoft 365 products including Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook, Loop, and Viva.

“Microsoft is adopting features that are similar to competitors, but is also going beyond the ‘tried and true’ with features that will separate it from the pack,” says Willsky.

The most compelling is Copilot Studio, a low-code tool that enables users to customise Copilot capabilities in Microsoft 365 apps (available in preview) and construct their own personalised copilots (available today). A central feature is the ability to connect with data sources including pre-built or custom plugins and chatbots, as well as a company’s proprietary sources. This level of tailoring is unparalleled among Microsoft’s rivals.

“Microsoft is carefully and wisely positioning Copilot, touting Copilot as an enabler of productivity, emphasising Copilot’s security and privacy, and highlighting Copilot’s capacity for personalisation,” says Willsky. “Microsoft promises more to come with a broader span of capabilities covering additional roles and tasks.”