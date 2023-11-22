PHP Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Nov 22, 2023

If you are a PHP Developer, looking to work on the latest technologies with some international travel included, then this company is your opportunity. As a PHP Developer you need to be able to do the design stage through to the implementation phase of a project using the latest technologies and methods.

Qualifications:

  • Matric
  • BSc Degree or Relevant qualification

Requirements:

  • 5+ years’ experience in PHP software development
  • Knowledge of JQuery, JavaScript, JSON, AJAX, MySQL
  • Compulsory knowledge or experience with AI and/or Machine learning
  • Knowledge of cloud computing using docker containers and cloud management (Kubernetes, AWS, Azure) is advantageous

KPA’s:

  • Willing and able to deal with quickly changing technology and working environments.
  • Able to work with and contribute to a small, highly motivated, and skilled software development team.
  • Ability and willingness to travel once or twice a year for two weeks at a time.
  • Able to deal with a rapid development process.
  • Commitment to a long-term career in an environment that will prove stimulating.

