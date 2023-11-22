PHP Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

If you are a PHP Developer, looking to work on the latest technologies with some international travel included, then this company is your opportunity. As a PHP Developer you need to be able to do the design stage through to the implementation phase of a project using the latest technologies and methods.
Qualifications:
- Matric
- BSc Degree or Relevant qualification
Requirements:
- 5+ years’ experience in PHP software development
- Knowledge of JQuery, JavaScript, JSON, AJAX, MySQL
- Compulsory knowledge or experience with AI and/or Machine learning
- Knowledge of cloud computing using docker containers and cloud management (Kubernetes, AWS, Azure) is advantageous
KPA’s:
- Willing and able to deal with quickly changing technology and working environments.
- Able to work with and contribute to a small, highly motivated, and skilled software development team.
- Ability and willingness to travel once or twice a year for two weeks at a time.
- Able to deal with a rapid development process.
- Commitment to a long-term career in an environment that will prove stimulating.
