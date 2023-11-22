PHP Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

If you are a PHP Developer, looking to work on the latest technologies with some international travel included, then this company is your opportunity. As a PHP Developer you need to be able to do the design stage through to the implementation phase of a project using the latest technologies and methods.

Qualifications:

Matric

BSc Degree or Relevant qualification

Requirements:

5+ years’ experience in PHP software development

Knowledge of JQuery, JavaScript, JSON, AJAX, MySQL

Compulsory knowledge or experience with AI and/or Machine learning

Knowledge of cloud computing using docker containers and cloud management (Kubernetes, AWS, Azure) is advantageous

KPA’s:

Willing and able to deal with quickly changing technology and working environments.

Able to work with and contribute to a small, highly motivated, and skilled software development team.

Ability and willingness to travel once or twice a year for two weeks at a time.

Able to deal with a rapid development process.

Commitment to a long-term career in an environment that will prove stimulating.

Apply now!

For more IT jobs, please visit [URL Removed]

For more information contact:

Andrea Pilusa

[Email Address Removed]

Recruitment Consultant

[Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

PHP Developer

software developer

software engineer

web developer

php

machine learning

AI

jquery

ajax

aws

azure

MySql

javascript

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

remote work

international travel

PHP Development

Learn more/Apply for this position