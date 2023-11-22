Project Manager

The main purpose of this position is to manage information technology projects within the company by leading, planning, organising and controlling resources in accordance with an Agile delivery methodology as well as to deliver the project scope and objectives according to specification on time and within budget.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Define the project scope and work breakdown structure in collaboration with key stakeholders to ensure a common understanding of deliverables and the approach.

Define the product backlogs with epics, features and user stories.

Groom and prioritise the product backlog in conjunction with the business product owner.

Manage all Agile components on Jira, including progress reporting.

Lead Agile ceremonies, including Product Increment (PI) planning and stand-ups.

Assist with transitioning squads/teams from a waterfall mindset to an Agile mindset.

Produce project management plans to ensure that they are comprehensive (i.e. they include scope, quality, risks, time, cost, human resources, procurement, integration and communication) and to ensure that the knowledge areas are regularly updated and maintained.

Ensure that all project documentation, deliverables and reports are timeously produced, approved and maintained.

Identify and manage project risks, constraints and changes – ensuring that the project plans are well managed and approved.

Establish and manage relationships with all stakeholders, role players and service providers to ensure commitment to a common goal.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Information and Communication Technology or an equivalent qualification (at NQF7 level);

five to eight years’ experience in project management; and

sound knowledge of project management legislation, project cost management and contract as well as service management.

The following will be an added advantage:

a relevant Project/Programme Management certification; and

Agile/SAFe qualifications.

Desired Skills:

Scrum knowledge

• quality assurance

• project management

