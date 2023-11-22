Rapid digitisation of SA companies not without risk

According to a recent Kaspersky Business Digitisation survey, 78% of companies in South Africa feature a high level of digitisation which simplifies work processes and makes business more efficient. However, there are significant challenges that accompany this, including increased cybersecurity risks – almost half (45%) of the respondents from South Africa indicated their company has experienced a cybersecurity incident in the last 24 months.

The level of digitisation was calculated using Kaspersky Business Digitisation Index. The Index takes into account 12 components including the use of digital document workflow by an organisation, provision of IT training for employees, automation of work processes, digital communication with clients, and others.

Specifically, 72% of local respondents in the business digitisation survey indicated they could practice remote work in their organisations, 89% use digital means of communication with clients, and 62% try to automate work processes. Sixty eight percent stated that they had employee training on using digital devices and services over the last year. All of these factors contribute to increasing the level of business digitisation in a company.

At the same time, however, with business processes becoming more and more digital, business representatives in South Africa highlighted several challenges. A third (35%) of local respondents admitted that they require more cybersecurity training while 75% of respondents felt that there might be cyberespionage taking place within their industry which could result in financial and intellectual property losses, as well as damage to the brand reputation. The same survey also found that 51% of employees feel the need for better digital skills in their work with computers and other digital equipment. A digital skills shortage could also result in significant cybersecurity risks for an organisation.

“With the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and automation digital literacy of employees must become a priority,” says Andrew Voges, GM for Africa at Kaspersky. “For example, the rise of deepfakes can cause significant problems for companies if employees are unable to effectively identify them.

“As South African businesses continue to embrace digital transformation, the importance of integrated cybersecurity measures cannot be overstated,” adds Voges. “At Kaspersky, we remain committed to empowering companies with advanced security solutions and intelligence to navigate the complex cyber landscape effectively. Our aim is to ensure that businesses can leverage the full potential of digitisation while safeguarding their critical assets and maintaining the trust of their customers.”

Rupesh Vashist, cyber transformation and incident response leader at KPMG in southern Africa, adds: “The cyberthreat results seen in the Kaspersky Business Digitisation survey are a reflection of an increase in cyber risks while adopting emerging technologies for many businesses. What we have also seen from the recent KPMG CEO outlook for southern Africa is that CEOs identify generative AI and cybersecurity among the top three risks facing their organisation’s growth prospects ranked along geopolitics. To put this into scale, 81% of southern African CEOs believe that although GenAI can enhance cybersecurity, it may also pose additional cyber risks. The threat actors have a tactical advantage in the age of AI considering the change in our behaviour in a digital world and the false sense of security amongst businesses. Consequently, prioritising and investing in AI-driven risk management has become a fundamental imperative for businesses.”