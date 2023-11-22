SAP Functional specialist at Sabenza IT

Our client who has definitely made a name for themselves in the alcohol and distribution space has an exciting opportunity available for a Senior Technology Specialist – Business Systems specializing in the SAP functional modules SD, MM, PP, PM, QM, WM), if you are someone who exudes passion , seeks a venture to join a company that has not only formed a solid grounding but has set the skies as their limits and still to spoil you continue to work a hybrid model role reporting either to Gauteng or Western Cape then this role is for you.

The successful candidate will be responsible for the specifications relevant for development, implementation, and maintenance of on premise and cloud solutions, ensuring their effective integration with other systems and alignment with the organization’s strategic goals. This role will work closely with functional leaders, organizational units, and subject matter experts to identify, develop and deploy new business processes. Responsible for the execution of the day-to-day configuration, advanced support, maintenance and improvement of the relevant applications/modules.

Relevant education and experience required:

SAP functional experience a must. Config knowledge of any of the following SAP modules: SD,MM,PP,PM,QM,WM

Relevant post matric qualification (e.g. Btech Finance, BComm, BSc, BEng, MSc, BCa, MCa)

Minimum of 7 years solid relevant Module/Application experience including:

Module Integration and non-SAP Integration essential.

S/4 HANA experience advantageous or the ability to advise on future S/4 HANA functionality for applicable module(s) where SAP is assigned application.

Detailed configuration and development experience in relevant modules/applications.

Some of the duties you would need to carry out if successful for the role:

Ensure solution enhancement and continuous improvement in area(s) of responsibility.

Investigation, design and implementation of appropriate solutions and configuring according to organisation’s strategic goals.

Analysis and understanding of existing customised application configuration and development.

Integration investigation, configuration and specification to on Premise and Cloud Solutions.

Perform 3rd and 4th Line User Support where applicable.

Production defect management and drive to solution

Complete regular internal system audits and prepare for upgrades.

Knowledge of business operations are maintained in order to ensure solution development is in alignment with business objectives, best practise and global standards.

Assist Process & Solution Analysts to identify process improvement opportunities through the use of existing or future technologies.

Is this the role for you…. then make contact and we will give you all the information needed to get the ball rolling regarding your application.

Desired Skills:

SAP Functional experience essential

SAP Config knowledge of SAP SD/MM/PP/PM/QM/WM

o

Detailed configuration and development experience in relevant modules/applications.

Module Integration and non-SAP Integration essential

Learn more/Apply for this position